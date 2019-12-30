Esports (electronic sports) is a new competition for high school students adept at video gaming.

This year, CHSAA piloted esports as a co-ed activity through the Colorado High School Gaming League.

League play centered several games, including StarCraft II, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone, Rocket League and Overwatch.

All games were played through a central online hub called battle.net, which matches opponents up online or locally on a network.

As with any CHSAA-sanctioned sport, students must maintain academic standards in order to participate.

GOAL Academy High School formed an esports team, embracing an "amazing opportunity so that our students could not only have incentive to perform well academically, but also engage more with their fellow peers," noted Gunnison Pagnotta, a GOAL spokesman. "Chief information officer Jamie Trujillo and his tech team were instrumental in providing the equipment and expertise needed to launch GOAL’s esports initiative."

After competing in the High School Gaming League and capturing the esports state championship, GOAL’s inaugural team — based out of Canon City and led by Coach Scott Elliott — finished as a national runner-up.

In the Dec. 6 battle for the national title, the GOAL Gladiators competed against Florida's Flagler Palm Coast High School.

"Although we fell short of a national championship, the year’s successes far outweigh the day’s outcome," Pagnotta said.

“I think this program is really important,” a Gladiaor remarked. “It helps us work on things that are really important, like team building and problem solving.”

Added another, “I’m very happy about this. This is something I wish we could have done a long time ago. It’s given me the push I needed to perform well academically.”

GOAL is on the cutting edge of the esports phenomenon, with additional teams forming at sites around the state, including Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Clifton and Aurora.



