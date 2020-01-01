The past decade was a dominant one for Pueblo West prep sports.

From state championships, to league titles to the beginning of a new era with Swallows Charter Academy, high school sports has thrived in Pueblo West since 2010.

Here is a look back at some of those decade defining moments.

SCA boys reach regionals

For the first time in school history, the Swallows Charter Academy boys basketball team reached the regional tournament in 2017-18.

The Thomas Gallery coached squad went 10-13 overall and 6-8 in Class 2A District 6 play.

At the district tournament, SCA toppled Las Animas to advance the District 6 semifinals.

Though the Spartans lost to district champion Crowley County in the semis, they defeated Rocky Ford 50-49 in overtime to punch their ticket to regionals.

SCA lost to Yuma in the opening round of the region tournaments, but the team achieved its highest level of success since the program’s inception.

Pueblo West dominates on the track

The Pueblo West High School track and field teams - both boys and girls - dominated the South-Central League from 2010 to now.

Beyond league titles, the Cyclones captured several state titles as well.

In 2011, the Cyclones 800-meter sprint medley relay team won the Class 4A state championship.

The team featured Mara Dunlap, G’Naya Stewart, Kelli Barris and Taelor Huddleston. The girls finished in 1-minute, 48.97 seconds to nab the title.

That same year, Pueblo West senior Michael Cerona won the 3,200-meter run and 1,600 meter run which capped a dominant four years.

Cerona set a personal best and Pueblo record of 9:22.62 in the 3,200 meter race and won the mile in 4:17.06.

In 2017, Pueblo West long jumper Frankie Nash won the 4A title

Nash also finished fifth in the 100-meter sprint in 2017.

In 2019, Cisco Padilla took home the 4A high jump crown. Padilla cleared 6-5 to bring the championship, capping a stellar decade for the Cyclones in track and field.

SCA volleyball reaches regionals

The Swallows girls volleyball team had its first winning season in 2019, finishing 14-11 overall and 6-7 in Class 2A District 6 play.

Led by seniors Jessie Vallejos and Alyssa Stevenson, the Spartans qualified for the Class 2A regional tournament for the first time in school history.

SCA traveled to Greeley, losing to host Union Colony Prep and Akron.

The trip to regionals marked the first time a girls program had reached that far into the postseason for SCA.

John Plutt goes back-to-back

Though he swims for the Pueblo County swim and dive team, John Plutt is a Pueblo West High School student who won back-to-back Class 4A 100-meter butterfly titles in 2018 and 2019.

Plutt is the only swimmer in Pueblo West boy in history to win individual state swimming titles, and will look to finish the three-peat this spring.

Pueblo West dominates Pigskin Classic

When the annual rivalry game between Pueblo West and Pueblo County began in 2000, Pueblo County was a dominant force in Colorado football.

The Hornets won the first five Pigskin Classic matchups before West broke through in 2005.

Now, nearly 20 years later, the tables have turned.

The Cyclones won all but one Pigskin Classic this past decade, losing only in 2016.

Pueblo West leads the all-time series 13-7, surpassing it rival.

Weston Hunt wins state wrestling title

Pueblo West 220-pounder Weston Hunt brought home the bacon in 2017, winning his first Class 4A state wrestling title.

West sent a bevy of athletes to the podium the past decade, but Hunt capped a stellar career at West on top of the podium.

Hunt bested Mesa Ridge’s Dominick Fin to win the 220-pound title.

Cyclones baseball finally breaks through

The Pueblo West baseball team finished 4A runners-up twice before finally breaking through and winning its first title in 2019.

The Cyclones defeated Silver Creek twice to earn the title.

West entered the final weekend of play with a loss already, creating a do-or-die situation.

The Cyclones, led by Tanner Tate, Tyler Barth and Kyle Jameson rallied past the Raptors to win game one 6-5 and then won the title game 8-6.

The win marked the third boys team title for the Cyclones. Both the football team (2008) and and basketball team (2016) have also won team titles.

Pueblo West boys basketball team wins title

Led by David Simental, the Pueblo West boys basketball team won its first state title in 2016.

The Cyclones defeated Valor Christian 70-51 to win the title, capping a 25-3 season.

Simental scored a game-high 27, while Kenny Tack added 15 and Braden Shirley added 11.

The Pueblo West standout Simental averaged 24.6 points per game that year, and was named the 4A player of the year.

Simentals dominate local hoops

Speaking of David Simental, he along with older sister Haley and younger sister Hannah, have all left their mark on Colorado hoops.

Haley Simental was a standout at West before playing at the University of Denver.

David Simental attended Montana State University-Billings, Central Wyoming College and is now the leading scorer at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Hannah Simental is the leading scorer for the Pueblo West girl’s basketball squad, and has committed to play Division I basketball at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley next year.

Catie McCarthy nabs state tennis title

Though her best sport was softball, Catie McCarthy had a stellar career on the tennis courts for Pueblo West.

McCarthy won the 4A No. 3 singles title in 2014.

McCarthy bested Kent Dener’s Maeve Kearney 7-6 (4), 6-3 to capture the first state tennis championship in school history.

After high school, McCarthy continued her softball career at Lamar College.

Pueblo West volleyball asserts S-CL dominance

The Cyclones volleyball team won 80 consecutive South-Central League matches from 2008 to 2018.

The streak is the third-longet in CHSAA history and included 10 consecutive league titles.

Pueblo West reached the state tournament several times, including a 2016 trip to the Final Four.

