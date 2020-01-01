Through dancing, dining, imbibing, leaping, socializing and relaxing — and in some instances a little bit of all — Puebloans of all ages saw 2019 out with a celebratory bang Tuesday.

From the Pueblo Convention Center, where revelers enjoyed the music of Bad Habitz and Cold Brew'd 40, to the Altitude Trampoline Park inside The Pueblo Mall — which saw youngsters welcome 2020 with some spring in their step — New Year's Eve was a joyful and eclectic bustle.

At the G-A-Y Bar at The Cove, the celebration featured a "Roaring 20s" theme, with Gypsy Rockers, a Pueblo "supergroup" of classic rock musicians, taking center stage at Brues Alehouse, and the Atomic Fireballs doing the same at The Brass Saddle.

Unfortunately, the traditional midnight "chile drop" at The Union Depot was a no-go, as a planned musical performance by Roberto Griego and other artists was cancelled.

Lauding the start of a new year is, by no means, a modern-day phenomenom.

Historians point out that festivals and celebrations marking the start of the calendar have been around for thousands of years. Many of these galas were not simply occasions to eat, drink and be merry, but were intertwined with agriculture, astronomy, religion and mythology.

Some 4,000 years ago in Mesopotamia, the first new moon following the vernal equinox in March signaled the start a new year and a "rebirth" of the natural world. This, of course, was cause for celebration: a massive 11-day festival, with a different ritual for every day, that likely made the Times Square "ball drop" party seem like small potatoes.

History also credits the Babylonians with initiating what we now acknowledge as "new year's resolutions."

As part of the the festival, Babylonians pledged to the gods to cover any debts and return objects borrowed during the previous year.

Trimming the waistline and saving for a rainy day, apparently, had to take a back seat to pleasing the unseen, powerful controllers in the sky.

According Finder.com, this year, almost 65% of American adults — 164 million — have pledged to make positive changes in their lives, with health, self improvement and "money" topping the list of proposed resolutions.

In Pueblo, Jan. 1 was an ideal time for reflection: looking back at the good and bad of 2019 with an optimistic eye peeled toward the next 12 months.

"What do I want to put behind me? Bad vibes with people," mused street musician Thomas Boyd. "It's this whole political division thing: I'd kind of like everyone to start thinking as one people again. And personally, I hope to eat better and ride my bike more.

"Overall, the world needs more smiles in 2020. Tthere's an awful lot of unhappy looking people out there."

Logan Gogarty, executive director of the Villa Bella Expeditionary School, termed 2019 as "an interesting year. I learned a lot of different lessons. I don't necessarily have things I want to put behind me, but I have a lot of things that I want to progress to, like continuing to work out and be healthy, and making good life choices.

"And I want to ensure that the school continually strives to do our very best in every aspect for our students, with good communication and connection with the parents. I don't want to settle for the status quo as far as education in Pueblo."

A versatile creator — art, literature, design — Bart Mikitowicz said he was pleased with the "fantastic personal connections" he made in 2019, "growing and meeting people with the right attitude. I think I had a pretty successful year and so I'll keep doing what I'm doing."

He was, however, less enthused about what he termed "the general strife of society."

"Every year," he said, "you can analyze and see what you want to bring about to the future, and what you want to leave in the past."

Charles Sole, co-owner of The Hanging Tree Cafe, said the political climate and divisiveness that characterized 2019 was a detriment to small businesses.

"I think it scared consumers," Sole said. "So business was kind of slow this past year, and it hadn't been like that for years now. So that was the bad part. As for the good, I realized that I need to make some changes to my restaurant: serving healthier food and being a boon to the community instead of giving them greasy stuff that's bad for their health."

In the new year, Sole said, new items will be appearing on the cafe's menu, a larger outdoor space for summer entertainment is in the works "and we're going to try to get a liquor license."

Kellie Cowger, Sole's fiance and the eatery's co-owner, reaffirmed that many small businesses struggled in 2019.

"We started off good but it just declined after that," she said. "And I think the political climate had something to do with it. But things did start to get better near the end of the year.

"Personally, I'm always trying to improve. I'm trying to make myself the best I can be. And my goal is to have Charles marry me."

As 2020 will mark Pueblo's 150th anniversary, Sole said he has reached out to Mayor Nick Gradisar in hopes of seeing a celebration centered around the Union Avenue Historic District.

