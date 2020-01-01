On Thursday, the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners will consider a measure to prohibit the delivery of marijuana and marijuana-infused products into Pueblo County from medical marijuana centers and retail marijuana stores that are outside Pueblo County's jurisdictional boundaries.

The agenda item will be on the commissioners meeting that's set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse.

That matter is related to a bill passed this past state legislative session that allows for delivery of regulated marijuana by regulated marijuana sellers. The act creates marijuana delivery permits for licensed medical marijuana centers and transporters and licensed retail marijuana stores and transporters that allow the centers, stores, and transporters to deliver medical marijuana, medical marijuana-infused products, retail marijuana, and retail marijuana products to customers.

Local governments throughout the state will have to opt in to allowing those deliveries, but County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said the county needs to act now regardless to disallow marijuana deliveries from other jurisdictions into the county.

"Our attorneys researched the bill and they informed us that even if we don't actively opt in, we have to actively do something to prohibit those sales from coming in from surrounding cities and counties that may have opted in," Ortiz said. "We don't have any structure set up at all right now that would handle that."

In addition to that agenda item, the commissioners will consider another measure that would extend for another year the moratorium on the licensing of any new commercial and medical marijuana businesses in the county will be taken up at the meeting.

"This year we're going to charge our staff with developing what the permanent system looks like," Ortiz said. "We're saying this is the last year we're going to extend it and then we're going to consider, is there going to be a finite number of licenses? Is there going to be a lottery drawing when one comes available? And how's that all going to work?"

That resolution has some other elements to it as well, such as adjustments to renewal fees.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy