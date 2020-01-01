A 28-year-old Texas man was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for aggravated assault, which carries $1 million bail, issued out of Texas on Aug. 7, 2019.

Gage D. Zeek, of Lefors, was arrested by Pueblo detectives in the 500 block of Locust Street. The arrest report notes that marijuana, a 9mm Century Arms Draco weapon, and firearms accessories were taken into evidence.

According to the Panhandle Herald website, in 2013, Zeek was convicted and sentenced to three years in the Institutional Division of Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the third degree felony offense of possession of a controlled substance.

Mail theft

Although the Christmas season is winding down, "porch pirates" are still active.

On Tuesday, from the front porch of a residence in the 800 block of West 22nd Street, a "Midtown Comics Book" parcel, valued at more than $77, was reported stolen.

Propane theft

That same day, from the Alta Convenience Store in the 3200 block of Lake Avenue, a perpetrator(s) stole three propane tanks from a steel cage. The tanks are valued at $180, with the damage to the cage estimated at $1,500.

Criminal mischief

The owner of a home in the 2300 block of Oakshire Lane returned Tuesday to discover that a $1,500 window had been broken.

Arrests

Javier Martinez, 30, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond criminal mischief warrant, and on two fugitive of justice warrants, which carry $3,000 total bail.

Jonathon K. Ricks, 38, of North Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West, was arrested Wednesday on two failure to appear warrants, which carry $13,000 total bail.

John R. Leiba, 60, of the 1900 block of West 13th Street, was arrested Wednesday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $2,000 bail. He also had a contempt of court warrant.

Hannah E. Bravo, 25, of the 700 block of West 25th Street, was arrested Tuesday on felony no-bond warrants for forgery-check and pawnbrokers-false info by seller, as well as on a failure to appear warrant.

Shawna L. Medina, 32, of the 2100 block of Queens Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of escape, and booked into jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Matthew A. Pagnotta, 36, of Colorado City, was arrested Tuesday on a failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.



Alyssa A. Ames, 30, of the 2300 block of Crownbridge Drive, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for possession of a schedule 1/2 controlled substance with intent to distribute-more than 112 grams.

Valerie C. Baca, 40, of the 1700 block of Oakshire Lane, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant and a second contempt of court warrant which carries $1,500 bail.

Ronnie S. Beese, 50, of the 1400 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested Tuesday on a felony failure to appear warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Kevin E. Bodiford, 38, of the 2300 block of Canyon River Court, was arrested Tuesday on two no-bond failure to appear warrants.

Andrea M. Cordova, 37, of the 1900 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested Tuesday on three no-bond contempt of court warrants, and on two failure to appear warrants, which carry $2,000 total bail.

Robert D. Foster, 51, of the 1900 block of Vinewood Lane, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Jeremy J. Laintz, 41, of West Calle Allegre in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $2,500 bail.

Alex R. Encinias, 29, of East George Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on two failure to appear warrants, one a felony, which carry $3,000 total bail. He also had a fugitive of justice warrant.

Jeremy A. Lopez, 27, of the 2000 block of East 15th Street, was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail, and placed on a parole hold.

Brianna M. Smith, 25, of Canon City, was arrested Monday on suspicion of identity theft, criminal possession of a financial device, possession of burglary tools and criminal impersonation, all felonies, as well as theft. She was booked into jail in lieu of $50,000 total bail. She also had two fugitive of justice warrants, which carry a total bail of $11,000.

Amanda K. Love, 26, of the 2000 block of Hollywood Drive, was arrested Sunday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $1,000 bail.

