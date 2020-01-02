The Wreaths Across America ceremony was held Dec. 14 at the Fort Lyon National Cemetery, led by Darla Youngblood, coordinator.

The ceremony opened with the invocation presented by veteran Army Chaplain Lou Ward. Posting the colors was by the VFW Post #2411 in Las Animas. The National Anthem was sung by Clara Lee Stafford and Bob Dubois. Ed Stafford read the poem “The Flag Goes By,” by Henry Holcomb Bennet.



Ceremonial wreaths for all branches of the military, were placed by Terry Menges, Joe Hesslink, John Ritter, Kayla Bay, Rick Ward, Trevor Fazekas, and Lee Scofield. Youngblood then instructed the volunteers on how to place the wreaths on flag-marked graves first. She encouraged each volunteer to stop and say the name on the stone and honor the service of that U.S. soldier.



American Legion members provided the gun volley, and “Taps” by Bob Dubois on bugle ended the ceremony.

Thank you to everyone who attended the ceremony and those who helped placing the wreaths. A special thanks to the residents from The Colorado Homeless Coalition at Fort Lyon.



WAA’s mission is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, and to honor those who served and teach our children the value of freedom.

More than 800 wreaths were placed at Fort Lyon and 300 at the Las Animas/Bent County Cemetery, with more than 100 volunteers placing wreaths.

Remember next year to support this program.