The preliminary hearing for Anthony Cuevas, the man suspected of killing his mother and dismembering her body, has been delayed until April.

Cuevas' preliminary hearing — in which a judge decides if there is enough evidence to order a trial — was set to take place Friday morning, but the judge in the case ordered it be continued to April 3 at the request of Cuevas' defense counsel.

In a motion filed with the court by Phillip Dubois, Cuevas' attorney, he wrote that substantial amounts of discovery (evidence) in the case continues to be released and that the most recent release is in the mail to his office.

"Counsel is not claiming any prosecutorial misconduct. It is simply the fact that this is a serious case, the discovery is voluminous, and counsel needs more time in which to get the discovery organized and fully reviewed."

Prosecutors did not oppose the motion to delay, and the judge granted the motion.

Another new development in the case came out in court Friday morning with the revelation that additional charges against Cuevas have been filed by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In addition to the original charge filed against him of first-degree murder, a class 1 felony, Cuevas also is being charged with vehicular eluding, a class 5 felony, and first-degree criminal trespass, also a class 5 felony. Prosecutors added those two other charges to the complaint and information in the case on Monday.

Cuevas, 36, appeared before the court in person for the first time on Friday, dressed in a red jail jumpsuit. He sat with his attorney while the continuance of the preliminary hearing was discussed.

Cuevas, of Monte Vista, is suspected of putting his mother’s body in a suitcase and throwing it into a dumpster at a South Side car wash in the 3900 block of Ivywood Lane. The suitcase was discovered on Oct. 17.

The body of his mother, Maria “Mary” Cuevas-Garcia, had been dismembered. Police said the 58-year-old woman’s head, along with both hands and feet, were severed. Since his arrest on Oct. 18, Cuevas hasn’t been cooperative with helping police locate the body parts.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy