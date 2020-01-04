The Pueblo Driver’s License Office at 827 W. Fourth St. is now offering driver’s licenses to undocumented Coloradans as part of Senate Bill 19-139, also known as the More Colorado Road and Community Safety Act.

The act is an expansion of SB-251, a 2013 bipartisan bill that gave Coloradans access to licenses, “regardless of immigration status,” given they meet a series of other requirements listed. Prior to SB 19-139, only DMV offices in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction and Lakewood were able to issue licenses.

As of Jan. 2, undocumented Coloradans could secure licenses and purchase car insurance at offices in Pueblo, Durango, Glenwood Springs, Lamar and Montrose. Offices in Alamosa and Sterling are slated to be added to the list of locations in June.

“We know that the economies of rural communities really depend on those workers being able to get to and from work,” said Marissa Molina, Colorado State Immigration Manager for FWD.us, a human rights group. “Having them be able to access their driver’s license at a place closer to where they live. It’s a big deal.”

SB-251 and SB 19-139 programs are not funded by taxpayers, Molina said. Rather, applicants for the programs are charged a fee that applies to the program’s cost.

FWD.us, a bipartisan organization advocating for immigration and criminal justice reform, partnered with the I-Drive Coalition to lead efforts for expansion of SB-251. Democrats Sen. Dominick Moreno, Rep. Rochelle Galindo, Rep. Jonathan Singer and Republican Sen. Don Coram introduced SB 19-139 in February 2019 according to Colorado.gov.

The bill was supported by 40 total state senators and representatives, including Rep. Daneya Esgar of Pueblo, before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis approved it in May.

“We were also really lucky to be able to find that there were dairy farmers and ranchers that were supporting this bill as well,” Molina said. “We had the support of Republican senators and representatives who understood the importance of being able to get to and from work.

“All those voices are incredibly important to making things happen.”

Those looking to obtain a driver’s license through SB-251 can contact the Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles at 303-205-2335 to arrange an appointment or ask questions.

