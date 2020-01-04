Pueblo’s Spring Home Show presented by Nationwide Expos returns to the Pueblo Convention Center four months early this year.

Starting Friday, over 100 vendors showcase the latest products in home renovation, interior design and outdoor living. Guests at the Spring Home Show would also have the opportunity to watch live demonstrations, receive DIY home renovation tips, win prizes and meet with local contractors.

“If you are planning a kitchen renovation or maybe a granite countertop — anything interior — this show is going to have multiple contractors in there and also national manufacturers,” said Dave Laughlin, marketing director of Nationwide Expos. “We’ve also got dozens and dozens of contractors who handle the outside.”

The three-day Spring Home Show is noon-8p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.- p.m. Sunday.

“There are all sorts of other exhibitors who just kind of make the day kind of fun — and what we try to do is make it work for the entire family, so there’s something for everyone,” Laughlin said.

Home design and improvement vendors at the Spring Home Show include Colorado Living, Center Point Renovations Colorado, Kitchen Tune Up, Bordner Installation Group, Jeunesse Innovations, Backyards and Billiards, Peak Structural, Ram Jack of Colorado, Champion Windows, Easy Bathroom and Kitchen Remodeling LLC., Bath Fitter, and K-Designers.

Contractors and experts from Affordable Solar Colorado LLC., Powered by Sunlight, Steel City, AX-Co, Sunlight Solar and Rocky Mountain Solar Inc. will also be available to answer questions on the benefits and affordability of solar energy. Kitchen product demonstrations and food samples will be available and the HomeRun Products booth.

The Sit Means Sit exhibit is popular among families with children, Laughlin said. The exhibit features live obedience training demonstrations. The Mattress Firm exhibit will display a selection of pillows and mattresses.

Other vendors include Royal Crest Dairy, Lifetime Spas, Terminix, Pain Free Zone LLC., Monat, Tuff Shed Colorado Springs, Resurrected Cabinet Coating, Healthy Honeys, Basic Bible Guide, Budget Blinds, LeafFilter, Renewal by Andersen, Rocky Mountain Restoration and Construction, One Hour Heating and Air, Gentle Wind LLC, Pueblo Hail and Dent, and Eco Air Solutions.

