A hearing over a request from a Pueblo County couple to change a current 253-foot marijuana buffer zone regulation to put 1,000 feet between their home and an adjacent cultivation operation is scheduled Thursday.

The proposed change in policy was before the Pueblo County commissioners in November.

A decision from the Pueblo County commissioners is expected during the hearing, which is set for 9 a.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse.

Michelle and Brad Lisac seek more distance between their St. Charles Mesa home and the High Colorado Farm LLC outdoor marijuana cultivation operation just west of their farm.

Brad Lisac said Monday that he hopes the county commissioners realize that this text amendment affects no one in the industry except one outdoor grow.

In 2018, High Colorado Farm LLC expanded its indoor grow operation to include an outdoor grow.

Brad Lisac, a sixth-generation Pueblo County resident, said that’s when the trouble began.

In November, county staff recommended the amendment to be granted, but the commissioners’ final decision won’t come until Thursday.

During a public hearing on the matter on Nov. 16, several people representing the marijuana industry spoke out against the amendment, with most saying that it is a blanket rule that would harm Pueblo County’s marijuana industry as a whole.

The Lisacs have been crafting the amendment for the buffer zone since January 2019, and submitted it in May.

George Gregory, owner of High Colorado Farm LLC and a former tobacco farmer from Kentucky, told the Chieftain in November that he has offered to work with the Lisacs.

In 2011, a former marijuana indoor grow was operating without regulations, Brad Lisac said, and he proved the organization was out of compliance.

He said in 2013, all of the sudden, another grow popped up there. It was also indoor.

In 2011, the regulation was that a buffer zone measurement was 500 feet from “property line to property line.

The company plans to expand its outdoor operation directly behind the Lisacs' backyard.

Other neighbors living in the area spoke in favor of the amendment during the hearing. There are 66 outdoor marijuana cultivation facilities in Pueblo County, officials with the land-use department said.

In November, Brad Lisac told the hearing audience of mainly cannabis industry members that he didn’t feel they actually understand the amendment he is proposing; it would only affect outdoor facilities. He said it won’t change their jobs, families and way of life.

Several members of the marijuana industry have spoken out against the proposed amendment.

Some said it would affect the entire industry in Pueblo, especially since most of the larger operations, are consolidating under Medicine Man Technologies.

“We have been crafting this text amendment for a total of 12 months with heavy delay and pushback from the industry and county officials. This text amendment is a necessity for residents and members of the marijuana industry, who insist they don’t want to force their industry on the residents of Pueblo County,” Brad Lisac said Monday.

“The only outcome I’m ready for is an outcome that protects my family, my property, and will continue to protect the residents of Pueblo County.”

