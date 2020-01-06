No foul play is suspected in the house fire on Thursday that claimed the life of Lance White, 67.

Through a joint investigation between the Pueblo fire and police departments, the preliminary finding is that the fire was accidental in nature, likely stemming from an electrical malfunction.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, firefighters responded to the home at the corner of East 16th Street and Portland Avenue. The front of the residence was fully involved, with the fire brought under control within minutes of firefighters' arrival.

Through a search of the home, first responders located White's body, with police investigators arriving on scene soon after.

"In any incident, the fire department is obligated by law to determine origin and cause of a fire: meaning where it started and how," said Fire Capt. Woody Percival. "If there is a fatality or major injuries, or if anything criminal is suspected, that's when we call police in. We don't necessarily hand it off to them, we work in conjunction with them from that point on."

A claim by a witness that White re-entered his burning home after escaping was never substantiated. But Percival reminds citizens who are able to make it out of a burning structure never to retreat back inside.

"If everybody gets out of a house, everybody should stay out," Percival said. "Get ahold of the fire department and we will be there in moments: We will go in and rescue more people, pets, or personal belongings. Nationally, there's a problem of people going back into fires, thinking they are going to rescue someone themselves, and they become victims.

"The smoke that comes from a modern structure fire is so toxic, because most everything — carpet, paint, window coverings, furniture — is chemical-based and puts out fumes that are poisonous to humans. You simply cannot breathe in a modern structure fire."

