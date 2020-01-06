Urban Renewal and Economic Development Director Cynthia Nieb has asked members of the Urban Renewal Board to attend the Saving Places Conference this year. The conference, held in Denver, is sponsored by Colorado Preservation, Inc., the source of many of the grants for refreshing the downtown area of La Junta.

Reservations need to be in by Jan. 6. Nieb believes attending this conference will help the Urban Renewal Board Members gain a good grounding on preservation basics and get up to speed with their Certified Local Government duties.

This year’s conference will be looking at how education of the public impacts historic preservation, archaeology, planning and associated fields. It will emphasize how to educate the public on the importance of saving places, engage them intergenerationally, and build partnerships in the community.

The four-day event, Jan. 29-Feb. 1, Wednesday through Saturday, and features high-quality educational content and networking opportunities for individuals, organizations and communities working with historic and cultural places.

Over 800 individuals from across Colorado and 19 other states attended last year’s conference. This year over 100 speakers are scheduled to offer engaging content in 80 sessions, roundtable discussions, workshops and tours. Several organizational and educational credits are available.

