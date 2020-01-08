CANON CITY — Police here are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Canon City man who was found outside a home in the 200 block of North Third Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Canon City Police Chief Daric Harvey, police received a call at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday. A witness reported hearing someone yelling that a person had been shot.

When police arrived they found the victim, with an apparent gunshot wound, outside the house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Harvey said.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the victim as Ashton Ladd. Ladd's body will be taken for autopsy Thursday morning at the El Paso County Coroner's office in Colorado Springs, Keller said.

Two males at the residence were detained by police. One of the males was held for investigation of pending charges. No other suspects are being sought.

