A woman who has transitioned from a career in radio to skin care has set up shop at a local spa.

Shaya Ribal, owner of Precise Electrolysis and Skincare, is offering her esthetician skills at K Nails and Spa, 228 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West.

Ribal recalls it was her aunt, a Boulder based Merle Norman cosmetics consultant, who got her involved in skin care as a young girl. When Ribal attended college at what was then the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo, she got her first job in skin care working the Lancome counter in Joslins at the Pueblo Mall in 1995.

She took a detour from skin care when she started her radio career at KLMO Radio. Her adventures took her from selling radio ads to modeling, bartending and working perfume boutiques from Colorado to California.

When her sister, a pilot, encouraged her to go to electrolysis school, she found her true passion. After six months electrolysis training followed by additional advanced training, she started gaining experience with hair removal in Beverly Hills eight years ago.

“It was almost an extinct career when laser hair removal came out, but laser can still stimulate hair growth. Electrolysis is the only permanent hair removal and it works on any hair color and skin type,” she explained.

“It’s a wonderful gift to yourself to make you feel good about more sensitive areas. And it’s an honor working on these beautiful faces,” she said.

Electrolysis is done on eye brows, upper lips and chins. Bikini areas and underarms also can be treated.

Even a few men are giving electrolysis a try.

Since returning to Colorado four years ago, Ribal also puts her esthetician skills to work offering therapeutic facials, eyelash treatments, waxing, chemical peels and the ultimate pampering experience - the back treatment.

“The back treatment is cleansing, exfoliating and then I use this bamboo brush on the back. That if followed by a mud treatment with steaming, then I remove the mud and finish with a back rub,” she explained.

She is particularly fond of working with girls as young as 13. One of her clients referred to herself as “monkey face” so it was uplifting to help the young woman move past that negative self image.

For Ribal doing the treatments is her way of, “touching the public and touching people’s hearts. I am doing what I love and I am delivering gratification,” she said.

For those considering electrolysis, Ribal offers a free consultation which takes about an hour.

Ribal works 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For an appointment call 719-281-7224.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps