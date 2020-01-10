Gov. Jared Polis, Senate President Leroy Garcia, and State Rep. Daneya Esgar announced their support Friday for the Partnership for Quality Jobs and Services Act, which would allow state employees to collectively bargain.

Polis' office said its backing comes "after months of productive and thoughtful conversations with Colorado WINS, the union of state employees."

The act "is a huge step toward meaningful partnerships that support our hardworking state employees who want to help deliver state services better and do their work more efficiently," Polis announced to the media. "By formalizing these partnerships information will flow better from workers to management and voices of people will be heard. Together we can improve morale and reduce turnover by working to improve the workplace environment."

The proposal would be supported by prime sponsors and Pueblo leaders Senate President Leroy Garcia and State Rep. Daneya Esgar. It was also introduced last year, with the intention to "facilitate the creation of formal labor-management partnership agreements between state employees in the state personnel system and the executive branch of state government," according to a summary filed then.

“Colorado state employees work tirelessly for us, and they deserve to be able to advocate for themselves and their families. That's why I am proud to support this legislation and help finally give our state workers the opportunity to have their voices heard,” Garcia said in a statement Friday.

The bill would help Colorado "attract talented workers and retain an experienced and exceptional workforce, improving state services” Esgar said.

“We need an economy that works for every Coloradan, in all corners of our state. By guaranteeing state workers the right to join a union and negotiate for better pay and benefits, this bill moves us closer to that goal,” she said.

