The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approval that delays many nursing home constructions came through for the La Junta Health District on Dec. 30. The board had heard many horror stories about the delays involved in getting this approval, but the health district's proposal went through with only one inquiry with eight questions, all of which could be answered easily; one with a plan revision to include an employee break room. However, any future change in plan or renovation will need to pass CDPHE again.



President of the health district Johnnie DeLeon believes a lot of the credit goes to the medical experience within the WDM Architects who developed the plans. Most of the work has been done by the board, but one big hurdle remains. The state has certain requirements regarding monitoring service guidelines. There must be a nurse call system, a door access control system, premise security and video monitoring system, and telephone and paging systems. These have gone out to bid, but it seems no one company can supply all the services needed. Also, some of the services are not available from a nearby supplier.

Administrative Assistant Adela Licano will be working on a spread sheet with categorical requirements so that the companies who supply these services can be compared directly. Diane Fowler, nursing representative on the board, asked that one more category be added to the spread sheet: memory care monitoring.

The bid sheets for contractor went out to 11 companies. Of those, four were chosen for further research and two companies remain. Matt Schindler, as representative of WDM Architects, will be in town for the final interviews, which will take place in executive session. The Jan. 14 meeting will be held at Inspiration Field. The meeting will be called to order at 9 a.m. and go into executive session at 9:10 a.m. At 9:15, the H.W. Houston company of Pueblo will begin its 45 minute interview, 20 minutes for presentation and 25 minutes for questioning by the Board and Schindler. At 10:15, Th Mark Young Construction Company of Frederick, Colo. will present and be questioned. Lunch break will be at 11:15. Discussion, hopefully resulting in a decision, will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The meeting becomes public when the vote is taken.

On Jan. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a public meeting will be held at Inspiration Field which will include a complete presentation by all the members of the board of the logo, the plans, the construction guidelines and a projected timeline for the completion of the project and opening of the new nursing home.

The financial adviser, Alan Matlosz of Stifel Public Finance, has suggested there will be favorable bidding for the overall financing of the project, probably with a short term loan to cover the initial expenses of ground-breaking and early construction expense, and a longer term loan at a lower rate to finance the project as it develops.

The board hopes to have a groundbreaking ceremony in February.

“It’s perfect,” said DeLeon. “The preliminary work can be done in the remainder of the winter, and by the time temperature is a factor, it will be April.” DeLeon will present the timeline of the project. The nursing home must be open by 30 months from the Nov. 7, 2019 application date. The Board is hoping for much sooner.

DeLeon asked that reassurance be given to the public about the recent posing of a possible problem with prairie dogs, which are a nuisance in North La Junta. He drove over the entire site, 35 acres, and observed no prairie dog holes. Evidently prairie dogs are not a problem in the South La Junta area. A badger hole had been observed at the site of the former Air Force housing south of La Junta.

