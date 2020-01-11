La Junta native and current Seattle resident Mark Hensley, son of Judy Hensley and the late Frank Hensley, recently traveled to Nepal for a trek into the Himalayas. This is the final installment of his three-part series about the trip:

After experiencing the bustle of Kathmandu, the long and jostling Jeep ride north to the entrance to the Langtang Valley, and adjusting to our nightly accommodations in local tea house hotels, my mountaineering buddies and I finally set out from the town of Dunche on our nine-day trek up the valley toward Himalayan peaks. For most of the first day, we traveled up the jungled banks of the Langtang River, our trail crisscrossing the river over cable suspension footbridges draped with Nepali prayer flags. These colorful flags strung horizontally along a long rope in a repeating color pattern each represent one of the earth’s elements: blue – sky/space; white – air/wind; red – fire; green – water; yellow – earth. Perhaps because of the unintuitive color symbolism, locals we asked always seemed to disagree on exactly what each color represents. However, their purpose is clear: each flag is imprinted with sacred writing referencing one of many Buddhist prayer mantras, and as they flap in the wind, the wind carries the goodwill and compassion invoked by the prayers to all spaces touched by wind, bringing benefit to all people. They adorn buildings, bridges, towering Buddhist shrines called stupas, and the true summits of most mountains in the area. As they gradually degrade in the elements, they represent the ephemeral nature of life, and their degrading husks are left in place, augmented occasionally by newer strings of prayer flags.

As we began traveling up the steep and dusty slopes of the Langtang Valley, exchanging jungle for a more open Nepali blue spruce forest, we encountered the first of many groups of other tourists we leapfrogged with throughout our trek. About half of our fellow trekkers were Nepali and Indian Hindus, visiting for the spiritual significance of the lake Gosaikunda – one of our own destinations. According to Hindu tradition, the god Shiva saved humanity when, after a series of complex machinations involving various gods and demons, an evil poison powerful enough to have destroyed all creation was released. Shiva was the only being powerful enough to contain the poison, so he swallowed it, surviving, but suffering intense pain (and also turning blue in the process, making his image easy to recognize in Hindu religious iconography). He plunged his holy trident into a nearby mountain, and the cataract that ushered forth created the lake of Gosaikunda, which he drank from to ease his pain. There is a yearly Hindu pilgrimage to its holy waters that swells the numbers of Langtang trekkers in August, but the mostly college student Hindu pilgrims we met were traveling in the off season to avoid the crush. The other half of the trekkers were Caucasian people largely from France, with a smattering of other Europeans and Australians. We only met one other group of people from the US, hailing from Ballard, another neighborhood of Seattle about four miles from my own neighborhood – Seattle is very much a mountaineering city!

We briefly chatted with the Nepali college students until we outpaced them, continuing up the steep walls of the Langtang Valley and reaching the hamlet of Sing Gomba, where we spent our first night, got our first tastes of yak butter and yak cheese, and had the only really hot shower of the trek. In the morning we learned that our hot showers had been the last of the season for our tea house, as the solar heater for the shower had frozen and ruptured overnight. The functioning of any technology in Langtang is tenuous, as all repair supplies have to be carried in on the backs of horses, mules, or people, or, if there is dire need, helicoptered in at great expense. We pushed on to the holy waters of Gosaikunda, nestled in a “low” valley at 14,370 feet – only 41 feet lower than the summit of Mt. Rainier, the highest point in Washington State, and the highest I had climbed before our Nepal trip. After a brief jaunt up to the top of a nearby prominence at an altitude of 15,100 feet that nonetheless was too insignificant to warrant a name on our topographic map, we headed back down to our teahouse in the village of Laurebina. There, from the warmth of our fireside seats, we watched the sun set over the summit of Manaslu, the 8th highest peak in the world, with an elevation of 26,781 feet.

The next morning, we were joined by Tuesday, an Australian undergraduate girl who was traveling solo through Nepal and wanted some company for a few days. Representative of the various non-US Caucasian tourists we met on the trip, Tuesday had been traveling through various countries of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia for many weeks, intending for her trip to last three months or until the depletion of her travel savings, whichever came first. When we explained that our trip was only two weeks long, the universal response went something like, “WHAT? WHY?! Oh, you’re Americans, so you only get two weeks of vacation ... and you lose your health insurance if you quit your job, right? That’s too bad.”

From Laurebina, we next descended a tributary of the Langtang Valley down to the town of Bamboo, appropriately nestled in a grove of bamboo on the roaring banks of the Langtang River. The latrine was perched on a rocky outcropping over the river, and nearby we saw a burn pile of plastic trash, both prompting a long debate about sustainability and recycling. Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that, for the resources of the valley and the limited number of residents, these approaches might actually be best. Our American perspectives are colored by the frequent invisibility of our own system’s inefficiencies. And where clean drinking water is concerned, the Langtang Valley has a feature that was truly baffling to someone who grew up in the Arkansas Valley – ever present hoses with constantly flowing clean drinking water! Uphill from every hamlet in the Langtang Valley are unspoiled springs of pure glacial meltwater. Black plastic hoses hand installed by intrepid and surefooted locals deliver this clean drinking water downhill to nearly every street in each village. By and large, the hoses have no on/off valves, and simply spew delicious clean water all day long.

After another day’s hard march up the dusty trails, the next afternoon found us arriving in Thulo Syabru, which we affectionately dubbed “the rat place.” While we were eating dinner, a rat invaded our bedroom and dragged away a whole granola bar from my backpack, leaving a few telltale nibbles of wrapper to illustrate the boldness of its deed. That was only a prelude to the night’s adventures. In the middle of the night I was awakened by the crackling of plastic and the chitters and screams of rats fighting over our backpacks. I jumped up with my flashlight several times to scare them away, finding our backpacks untouched every time. After several repeat experiences, I realized that the rat battlefield was actually below the floorboards directly underneath our backpacks, and presented no danger to our things. We had a fitful night’s sleep interrupted both by the rats’ battle cries and our own laughter at the absurdity of the 20-some heads of cabbage we found stored under our beds (why waste useful storage space, even if it’s in the guests’ bedrooms?).

The next day, we passed through the ruined Langtang Village, which was completely wiped out except for one house when the 2015 earthquake loosed a massive avalanche from the upper slopes of Langtang peak. Nearly every resident of the village was killed. Now all that remains of the area is a memorial stupa draped with prayer flags and engraved with the names of all those known to have been killed, including many trekkers from around the world as well as native residents. We had arrived at the upper reaches of the Langtang Valley, with dangerous high-altitude glaciated peaks closing in around us. From our tea house in Kangen Gompa, the final village situated at 12,500 feet at the top of the Langtang Valley, we looked directly up at the imposing slopes of Langtang Peak, the tallest peak of the area – a 23,711 foot monstrosity that has only been climbed by 14 teams of climbers in its history, and has turned back or killed a number of famous and accomplished mountaineers. The town of Kangen Gompa is still dry and rocky in late November, but higher slopes in all directions are covered by hanging glaciers and icefalls. We spent the afternoon acclimatizing and taking photos of the shaggy, muscular yaks posing in their rugged alpine surroundings.

Despite our experience doing technical glacial crossings in Washington State using ice axes, crampons, and climbing gear, we had decided that this trip would be a nontechnical trekking trip. So we merely visually scouted mountaineering routes on the surrounding glacial peaks with an eye towards a potential future climbing trip, and set our sights on the two non-technical peaks of Kenjin Ri (15,679 feet) and Cherko Ri (16,352 feet). After our day of acclimatization, we headed up to the summit of Kenjin Ri, leaving Cherko Ri for the next day. Standing among the prayer flags whipping in the powerful freezing wind on the summit of Kenjin Ri, we found shelter in the lee of a pile of boulders. From there, we looked across the retreating glacier on the lower slopes of Langtang Peak, watching its menacing summit occasionally emerge from among dark clouds and gusts of blowing snow and ice. I sighted what I believe to be a superior summiting route to the “standard” route, but whether I will ever attempt the perhaps foolhardy quest of trying that adventure is another question.

From the top of Kenjin Ri, I also looked east past the next day’s destination of Cherko Ri to the highest trekking peak in the area, Yala Peak (18,110 feet). We had read about climbing Yala, and decided that the standard approach, an indirect route lasting three days, would take more time than we had. However, it seemed clear that making a direct line of sight approach after summiting Cherko Ri would be achievable in a day. My friend Brad and I, the more experienced and faster mountaineers of our foursome, spent a few evening hours inspecting our topographic maps while discussing plans, and eventually decided to make the attempt the next day. We headed out at daybreak and summited Cherko Ri in just a few hours. Our route lay before us: a 14,000-foot-high dry plain, similar in many ways to the high plains of the Vogel and Picketwire Canyon area, followed by a scramble up miles of loose boulder fields, traversing across iced-over snow fields, and a final scramble up some precipitous but unchallenging rock walls. As we ascended, the air thinned, and our usual fast pace slowed as we huffed along. It’s generally not recommended to gain so much altitude as we planned that day, so we weren’t dedicated to summiting – we carefully listened to our bodies and watched for any signs of altitude sickness, but everything felt fine, so we pushed on. We finally found ourselves amid the prayer flags on top of Yala, with a panorama of glaciated peaks over twenty thousand feet surrounding us in every direction, many unnamed and unclimbed. Shishipangma Peak, the 14th highest peak in the world at 26,335 feet, beckoned to us from Tibet, some six miles to our northeast.

All told, our trek in Nepal was a magnificent experience – a wonderful combination of high adventure, heartwarming and eye-opening conversations, and fascinating cultural experiences. I’d recommend it to anyone who could enjoy the beautiful purity of the Himalayas and the fascinating culture of the Nepali people, complicated by the occasional squat toilet and rat. I know I’ll be back, for a longer period next time, and with my technical gear, to explore some bigger and more challenging peaks!