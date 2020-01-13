CANON CITY — A new charge of first-degree murder was filed Monday against a 63-year-old Copper Gulch man accused in the Sept. 22, 2018, shooting of a 27-year-old man.

After “additional information led us to this charging decision,” Earl “Scott” Watkins was charged with first-degree murder in addition to the felony reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault charges he already faced connection with the death of Jonathon Kern, said Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig. Watkins was advised Monday that he could face life without parole if convicted of the new charge.

According to preliminary hearing testimony, the incident began about 10:30 p.m. when Kern and a friend hit a deer as they were driving on Colorsweet Drive in the Copper Gulch neighborhood 25 miles southwest of Canon City. Kern reportedly got out of the pickup truck and used a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot the deer and put it out of its misery as it was crawling around on the ground.

During several interviews with authorities, Watkins reported when he heard the gunshots that he believed his neighbor was in danger so he got his AR-15, later determined to be a homemade rifle, and shot warning rounds into the hillside above the tail lights of the pickup truck to get the shooter (Kern’s) attention.

Watkins then reportedly admitted he saw more muzzle flashes aimed in his direction. So he fired into the tail lights of the pickup and then shot toward the passenger side of the pickup truck when he saw more muzzle flashes there.

Kern died of a single gunshot wound to the upper middle back, which exited above his right clavicle area.

Watkins remains free on $25,000 bail. He will return to court March 3 for a second preliminary hearing focusing on just the new charge.

