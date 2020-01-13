Samuel Muller, a trombone player and student at The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High, has been named to the Colorado High School All-State Small School Jazz Band.

He is the only musician from Southern Colorado to earn a spot with the group and the first from Pueblo County in years.

Muller, 17, is a senior at the academy.

"Sam has been listening to and playing music ever since he can remember," said Roxanne Pignanelli, director of the academy. "With the largest number of young musicians to audition for this prestigious band in its history, Samuel was required to submit audition material for one of the four trombone slots, and he successfully secured the second chair."

The all-state band will perform at the Colorado Springs' Broadmoor on Jan. 25.



"Sam played the violin at a very young age, but when he started sixth grade, his band director, who also happens to be his father, Josh Muller, recruited him for trombone," Pignanelli added.

"He has always had a great ear for music and honestly, I encouraged him to play trombone because we needed good trombone players, so it was kind of selfish,” said Josh Muller, an Arts Academy educator.

In addition to his father, Samuel Muller has studied under Ryan Van Gilder and Dan Wiley.

"Although Sam has been playing trombone the longest, you will likely find him at a piano and singing, of which he is self-taught," Pignanelli added. "As a vocalist, Sam will be seen as Stacie Jaxx in our production of 'Rock of Ages' March 11-15."

"This year, I decided to stretch myself a little and try out for the school musical," Samuel Muller said. "I think I shocked my parents a little."

Upon graduation, he plans to pursue music studies at a four-year university.

