Reporting power outages just got easier thanks to a new app San Isabel Electric members can use.

“While employees do work hard to keep the lights on, outages do happen. Since the spring, the co-op has been testing the new outage reporting feature of SmartHub,” said Paris Elliott, San Isabel communications manager.

The co-op is also testing SmartHub’s outage notification feature which can send phone, text or email notifications to members in the event of an outage as well as a follow up message when electricity is restored.

“Currently, the notifications go to members in the area of the outage. So, some members may receive a notification about a power outage in their area, even though their meter is not affected and they have power,” Elliott explained.

The SmartHub app is available on smartphones and on computers. The outage reporting feature is expected to reduce phone line congestion during outages and make it easier for members to report outages.

“SmartHub puts your power at your fingertips. You don’t need an internet or WiFi connection to use SmartHub — it uses your smartphone’s data plan,” Elliott said.

To sign up for outage notifications in the app, members can download the app to their phones, log into their SmartHub account and click on settings. Users can then click on the manage notifications and service tab to choose which notifications they’d like to receive and which contact methods they would like to use.

On the web, members can sign into their account, click on notifications in the menu, then manage the notifications and service tab to choose their notification type and contact method.

More information about the service is available at siea.com/SmartHub.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps