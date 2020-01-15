Pueblo West boys win seventh in a row

The Pueblo West High School boys basketball won its seventh consecutive game Saturday, toppling Grand Junction Central 57-45 in Grand Junction.

Taylor Harris led the Cyclones, scoring 16 points while junior Xavier Hatch added 10. Harris also pulled down a team-best 7 rebounds to go along with 6 assists and 3 steals.

Pueblo West is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, and has has the highest RPI ranking in the classification.

The Cyclones are 8-2 overall and will compete at the Rampart Tournament this weekend.

Pueblo West girls thump Discovery Canyon

The Class 4A No. 2 ranked Pueblo West girls basketball team rolled Discovery Canyon 68-15 on Jan. 8 in Colorado Springs.

The Cyclones improved to 10-0 overall while Discovery Canyon fell to 1-8.

Pueblo West is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and is the top-ranked team in the RPI standings.

Next up for the Cyclones is the Rampart Tournament this weekend in Colorado Springs.

Swallows boys lose two in a row

The Swallows Charter Academy boys basketball team lost two games this past week.

The Spartans first lost 72-31 to Dolores Huerta on Jan. 9 at home in non-district play.

Devon Jones led the team in scoring with 9 points. Colby Roberts and Steven Weitzke each scored 7 and Trevor Peters scored 6 off the bench.

On Friday, Swallows lost to Hoehne 67-61 in Class 2A District 6 play in Hoehne.

Jones scored a season-high 28 points. Roberts added 13 and DJ Talbert scored 6.

SCA is 4-5 overall and 1-4 in district play.

Swallows girls beat DHPH, lose to Hoehne

The Swallows girls basketball team defeated Dolores Huerta Preparatory Academy 53-52 on Jan. 9 in non-district play at the Swallows gymnasium.

The win was the team’s first at home in school history. It also marked the team’s first two-game win streak and was the first time Swallows had beaten DHPH.

Junior Maddie Werstbaugh scored a season-high 22 points, including a game-winning layup to lead the Lady Spartans.

Alyssa Stevenson scored 13 points and Jessie Vallejos and Madisyn VanNorman each added 7.

SCA lost to Hoehne 65-20 on Friday in Class 2A District 6 play at Hoehne.

Swallows is 3-7 overall and 1-4 in district play. SCA’s 3 wins is a program record.

Pueblo West swimming and diving tops Central

The Pueblo West swim and dive team defeated Central 120-55 on Jan. 7 at Central’s pool.

Freshman Hailey Garner won the one-meter diving competition; Brielle Trujillo won the 100-yard freestyle; Brooklyn Phillips won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and Ginger Hartman won the 200 and 500 freestyle.

All three of Pueblo West’s relay teams won.

The Cyclones are 3-1, having only lost to Pueblo County.

Pueblo West wrestling dominates Central

The Class 4A No. 8 ranked Pueblo West wrestling team defeated Central 75-0 on Jan. 7 at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

Pueblo County hockey loses twice to Cheyenne Mountain

The Pueblo County coop hockey team lost twice to Cheyenne Mountain this week.

The Hornets lost 8-2 at home on Jan. 9 and 5-1 on Saturday in Colorado Springs.

County is now 2-5 overall and 2-4 in Summit League play.