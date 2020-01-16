Excessive speeding by Pueblo motorists is an issue Pueblo police officers always are trying to address, and new funding the department will receive will assist them in doing that.

City Council accepted a $75,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation that will go to the police department. The purpose of the money is for the department to use it to reduce roadway fatalities through speed management.

The grant money runs through September.

The money will cover overtime costs associated with officers working on extra patrols to target speeding on Pueblo's roadways.

The department typically assigns officers to specific areas of the city where speeding problems have been identified, such as in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours.

City officials said a continued enforcement presence is needed to have a long-lasting impact on those who pose a risk to others and themselves by engaging in speeding.

In recent years, the police department has responded to many serious injury or fatal accidents in which speed was a contributing factor.

The grant money awarded to the department will pay for all expenses and requires no match from the city.

The City Council unanimously approved accepting the grant funds at its regular meeting held on Monday night.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy