On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation begins a $1.6 million storm sewer installation project on 23rd Lane — between U.S. 50C and Everett Road in southeastern Pueblo County, near Pleasant View Middle School — that continues through May.

If traveling on this street is part of your regular routine, here's five things you should know:

1) Expect full closures on 23rd Lane at all times. Local traffic is permitted through the closures. General traffic is detoured around the closure via 21st Lane to the west or 25th Lane to the east.

2) If you live there, regular work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. No weekend work is anticipated.

3) Improvements on this project include the installation of new storm sewer, work on inlets and manholes, asphalt repairs and concrete patching. Tony J. Beltramo & Sons Inc., of Pueblo, is the prime contractor.

4) You can get announcements and updates by signing up at 23rdLaneStormSewer@gmail.com. For additional information about this project, call the local project information line at 719-219-6865, or visit www.codot.gov/projects.

5) In March, improvements begin on U.S. 50C, between mile point 3.85 and 4.85 to complete asphalt and concrete patching. Drivers can expect minimal closures for this part of the project.

rlopez@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ChieftainNews