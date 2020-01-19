Count Elaine Adley as one person who isn't scared of snakes.

Not only does she not fear them, she handles them regularly and could tell you every bit of information you would ever want to know about them.

Adley is a volunteer at the Pueblo Zoo and has been for the past 15 years. She's technically called a docent, the term given to volunteers who are able to handle animals and educate the public about them.

Adley, a retired elementary school educator, moved with her husband to Pueblo West from Minnesota in 2003 and was looking for something to do to get her out and engaged in the community and meet people.

She saw an ad in The Pueblo Chieftain that the zoo was looking for volunteers, so she decided to give it a try.

She hasn't looked back since.

A big part of Adley's job as a docent is to educate school children in Pueblo about animals. They come to her at the zoo for demonstrations sometimes, and she goes to classrooms around Pueblo with animals for presentations.

"Mostly we do preschool through fifth grade," Adley said. "For the younger kids, it's a half-hour program — and second grade on up is about an hour."

Adley brings out animals such as snakes, ferrets, chickens, rats, and chinchillas to show the kids and teaches them facts about them, as well as answer any questions they may have.

She also helps out around the zoo when she's not doing presentations, taking care of paperwork or whatever else needs to be done.

Being a docent, Adley's schedule is flexible as she gets to pick and choose when she wants to work. She said she’s there as many as three days a week most weeks.

It's the ability to educate children and make a difference in their lives that keeps her at it.

"I love just watching the kids learn and connect with animals," Adley said. "They think they know about animals and maybe they have a cat or dog in their house, but so much of their contact with animals is really through books and what they see on TV. So to really be three feet away and get a chance to pet and look closely is really cool for them. It really helps teach respect for animals and helps them learn more about the world they're growing up in."

To become a docent, Adley had to be trained in how to handle animals.

"I hadn't ever handled a reptile until I was over 60," she said.

A zoo employee showed her the ropes, and she memorized fact sheets about each of the animals she handles so she's able to teach the kids all about them.

Handling animals isn't something Adley thought she'd be doing when she signed up to be a volunteer at the zoo, but it's something she has enjoyed a lot.

Adley said she herself is constantly learning new things about animals as she continues to be around the zoo every week.

"Animals keep you learning," she said.

Adley's favorite animals at the zoo are the North American otters.

"Maybe that's because they're active and so gregarious," she said. "And the lions of course are neat."

Adley has no plans to stop her work at the zoo anytime soon.

"I plan on doing this for a while," she said. "And I told the lady who used to run the gift shop that when I can't take animals out anymore I'd come work in the gift shop. I just like being here and being around the people."

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RyanSevvy