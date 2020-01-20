COLORADO SPRINGS — The board of directors for Farm Credit of Southern Colorado announced Monday that it will distribute a record cash-back dividend to the farmers and ranchers it serves across Southern Colorado.

The board approved a cash-back dividend of $6.5 million. This represents over 45% of Farm Credit’s net earnings going back to farmers and ranchers to invest in their operations, families and rural communities. Since 2010, Farm Credit has returned nearly $40 million to eligible customer-owners.

“We have worked diligently to remain a reliable and strong source of financing for our customer-owners in rural Colorado,” said Jeremy Anderson, CEO and president of Farm Credit of Southern Colorado. “Cash-back dividends are a benefit of our cooperative business model. During these difficult and uncertain times for agriculture, we believe returning a significant portion of our earnings to our customer-owners is very important.”

The 2019 dividend checks will be mailed to eligible customer-owners in April. The board has approved a cash-back dividend program for 2020, with the amount of the distribution to be decided in December.

Farm Credit of Southern Colorado is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance rural America, including young and beginning producers. With more than $1.1 billion in assets, Farm Credit of Southern Colorado is one of Colorado’s leading providers of credit.

