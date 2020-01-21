Antonito 12 16 14 11 - 53

Manzanola 6 3 12 12 - 33

La Veta 10 10 8 20 - 48

Manzanola 12 5 10 10 - 37

Hayden Pate put the Bobcats (0-7) on the board first. Antonito countered quickly to tie at 2-2. Heaven Martinez hit the bottom of the net to make it 4-2 for host Manzanola.

The Bobcats had no answer for the scoring talents of the Trojans' Shandiin Tallman, who put up 22 points. And Shiinei Tallman added 18 of her own to the final Trojan total.

At the half, the visiting Trojans had built a commanding lead at 28-9. Heaven Martinez Hayden Pate, Emma Martinez, and Elizabeth Bierman all gave a valiant effort in the second half to score a total of 24 points combined, but couldn’t match the two prolific Trojan scorers with the result a hard-fought 53-33 conference loss.

Bobcats individual stats: Heaven Martinez, 14 points; Hayden Pate, 10 points.

Saturday, the host Bobcats of Manzanola ended the first quarter against the stubborn Redskins just two points in front (12-10). The second eight minutes saw three ties before the Redskin defense tightened their game to take the lead at 20-17 just before the break. A Bobcat run gave Manzanola the lead midway in the third at 23-22, but that would be the end of their chances with the visiting team steadily pulling away. The final, 48-37, Redskins.

Heaven Martinez led all scorers with 22 points on 10 of 23 shooting.

Next up for the lady Bobcats is an away game in Seirra Grande at 5 p.m. today, followed by a home game against Centennial at 1 p.m. Saturday.