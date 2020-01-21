The Las Animas wrestlers were busy this week as they traveled to Walsenburg for League, and then again to Eads for its annual invitation.

In Walsenburg, Randon Nickell took the mat for the first time at 120 lbs and lost three matches, but with one bye scored 3 points for the Trojans. Kolby Wolf, at 126 pounds, placed eighth as he lost the three matches he wrestled and took two byes. At 126, Jordan Anaya’s placing is unknown, but he lost two and received a bye. Alex Torres, at 136, placed third as he went 3-2 on the day.

On Saturday in Eads, Alex Torres won three in a row to wrestle for first place, which he lost by a 6-0 decision. Wolf went 1-3 on the day and won with a pin in 0:55.

This week the Trojans spend some time at Eaglecrest as they have a Tri on Friday, and then the Armando Rodriguez Invite on Saturday.