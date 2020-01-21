Raymond L. Carver was born on Oct. 5, 1942, to Make and Mary (Brooks) Carver in Lamar, Colo.

He attended school in Lamar and later in Salida, Colo. He graduated from Salida High School in 1960. He joined the Navy in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He attended Otero Junior College, and what is now Colorado State University-Pueblo. He taught school for 14 years, was a rural letter carrier for over 20 years, and owned Ray’s Lawn Service for 45 years.

On Sept. 28, 1968, he married Janet Locke in La Junta. To this marriage, two children were born: Kevin and Cheryl. In the summer of 1968. he professed to serve the Lord, and this became his life-long endeavor and goal.



In 1978, Ray and Janet moved their family to a small farm on the edge of La Junta. After 40 years, he sold the farm and moved to Fowler in January of 2018. He resided there until his death on Jan.17, 2020.



Ray enjoyed visiting with everyone and didn’t know a stranger. He liked to keep busy, and would often be found helping someone with whatever needed done. He enjoyed reading, Sudoku and other puzzles, games, tending to his plants , his dog “Tiffy,” working with cows, and being out on his farm. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Ray leaves behind his son, Kevin (Christa) Carver of Colorado Springs; daughter, Cheryl Avens of La Junta; grandchildren, Conner and Keenan Carver of Colorado Springs; McKensie and Matthew Avens of La Junta; sister, Nancy Clark (Rocco Gentile) of Salida, Colo.; sister-in-law, Patricia Halbig of Colorado Springs; many cousins, nephews, and nieces; and many, many friends and acquaintances. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Janet; and his brother, John Carver.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Peacock Memorial Chapel with Titus Lehman and Eric Hahn officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.