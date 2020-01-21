This past spring, 81.1% of the Colorado high school Class of 2019 graduated on-time — the highest rate in nine years.

And in both Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70, graduation rates bettered the state average.

According to statistics recently released by the Colorado Department of Education, D60's 2019 on-time graduation rate was 81.8% — the same as in 2018 but up from 2017's 79% — marking the third straight year the district out-performed the state average.

Statewide, the 2019 dropout rate was 2%, with D60 seeing a decrease in its rate, to 1.6% from 2018's 2.5%.

In District 70, the graduation rate is continuing its upward trend.

After posting a 85% rate in 2017 and 89.2% in 2018, 2019 saw 92.2% of D70 seniors graduate on time. The district's dropout rate fell slightly, to .6% from .8%.

District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso was pleased with the latest stats.

"It's an affirmation that we are engaging in the right work and are providing various supports that students need," Macaluso said. "All achievements and successes can be attributed to the outstanding efforts and hard work of our teachers and staff.

"Our counselors, student engagement managers and support staff work tirelessly to ensure that kids are successful."



Individually, Centennial High School reported the greatest increase in graduation rates, nearly 6% — to 87.2%, from 81.3% in 2018. The school's dropout rate also trended downward.



"We are thrilled with the decrease in our dropout rate and increase in four-year graduation rates," Centennial Principal David Craddock said. "We are continuing to work to keep all students engaged through graduation. It is a tribute to the hard work of our students, staff and community and new goals are already in place to continue our accomplishments."



Central High School is credited with the district's best dropout rate improvement, falling to 2.7%, from 4.2% in 2018. But the school's graduation rate fell seven percentage points, to 79%.



"I was more than pleased with the decrease in the dropout out rate, not only for Central, but for the entire district," Central High Principal Destin Mehess said. "At Central, it is our mission to provide support for our students and make sure that those supports allow options for students who might need something a little less traditional, so that he or she is able to graduate and not drop out."

The remaining high schools' dropout rates are Centennial (1.3%), East (1.6%), South (1.7%) and Paragon Learning Center (9.7%.)

As for graduation rates, East remained at 82%, up from 76% in 2017, with South edging up to 86%, from a 82% mark posted the previous two years.

Paragon, D60's alternative education facility, saw its graduation rate decline to 27%, from 45%. And at Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy, a D60 charter school, the rate climbed two percentage points to 91%.

Individually, Pueblo County High School's 2019 graduation rate was 97%, 11 percentage points higher than two years ago. Pueblo West High School saw 94% of seniors graduate on time, a one percent decline from the previous year, with Rye High School's 88% rate remaining the same.

D70 Online improved its graduation rate to 66%, from 58%, with Swallows Charter Academy High School improving one percentage point, to 98%.

"I’m not certain that we have a magic recipe for graduation at Pueblo County," said Principal Brian Dilka. "What I do know is that we have a strong group of administrators and teachers that very intentionally go out of their way to establish relational capacity with our students. We are constantly working with students who have a variety of personal circumstances that put graduation in jeopardy.

"Those students' progress in credit recovery is closely monitored by our assistant principal and counselors. We continue to encourage and push them as graduation nears. Some of those students are our most heartwarming success stories."

The D70 individual high school dropout rates are as follows: Pueblo County (.4%), Rye (.4%), Pueblo West (.5%), Swallows Charter Academy (.6%) and 70 Online (4.3%.)

"In District 70, we have a strong focus on increasing our graduation rate and decreasing our dropout rate," said Ginger Andenucio, the district's assistant superintendent. "Our goal is to have 100% of our students graduate. We are very excited that we are making progress in our goal and appreciate the diligent effort and hard work put forth by our students and dedicated district staff, the consistent support from our families, and the remarkable opportunities provided by our loyal community partners."

