Fowler 12 10 14 15 -51

SCA 5 8 4 8 -25

Fowler 6 6 5 14 -31

Rocky Ford 12 6 7 14 -39

The Fowler Lady Grizzlies built a 10-point lead before the Academy could hit the bottom of the net and maintained that margin for the most part through the first half to lead 22-13.

The Grizzlies came out strong in the third quarter, upping the ante to lead 36-17.

The Academy team had had enough at that point and ended the battle with a whimper, losing big time at 51-25.

With the conference win, the Fowler five raked up win No. 2 on the year.

Freshmen Taylor Osborne played well on both ends of the floor, getting 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Shaelea Pruett led the team with 14 points on 7-16 shooting from the field.

The Saturday game against Rocky Ford was evenly matched in the last three quarters with only two points separating the teams for the last 24 minutes. It was the first eight minutes that decided the affair as the Meloneers double the Grizzlies score 12-6. The final was a conference win for the host team Rocky Ford at 39-31.

Junior Emerson Mason 18 points getting the majority of those points from the free throw line hitting on a very impressive 12-16. Mason pulled down 10 rebounds followed by Kaley Pieper with eight and Jayden Osborne with seven.

Next up will be an away game against John Mall Friday at 5:30 p.m. and a Saturday contest back home against Calhan at 2:30 p.m.