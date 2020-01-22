Pueblo West Metro District officials hope to connect and get some solutions from residents during Community Roundtable meetings which will be held the first Monday of each month.

The first roundtable is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the River of Grace Church, 88 S. Masters Drive in Pueblo West. According to Sara Vaas, director of neighborhood and community development for the district, the idea for the meetings was born after residents expressed a desire for monthly town hall meetings.

“We are starting these after a great conversation with some neighbors at the last Coffee with the District Manager in December. We heard that some residents stayed after staff left and chatted more about the desire for monthly town halls, so a resident attended the board meeting that evening and requested the monthly meetings so that there was a better way for conversation, input and understanding,” Vaas said.

Vaas said she hopes that the meetings will feature small group conversations rather than “a talking-at session where presenters at are the front of the room and the public is listening. I'd like to focus on collaboration, problem solving, listening, connection and participation.”

During the first meeting, Vaas said she will rely on residents to help set the agenda for the year.

“They will come up with the topics that they are passionate about, want more information about, or want to offer solutions for. From there, we will rank our favorites and hopefully have a great, manageable list for 2020,” she explained.

“Each month we will dive deep into a topic. I may bring in staff or guest speakers from time to time.

“I may not have all the answers, but I will keep track of questions that I can't answer so I can come back each month with updates on where we've made progress and where maybe the district doesn't have enough funds or resources at this time to solve,” the issue, Vaas said.

Vaas said the meetings will feature light snacks and some coloring books for any children who attend with their parents. Each meeting will be held at the same time on the first Monday of each month at the church.

“We will work together as a community to listen, learn and truly create,” she said.

All meetings are open to the public.

