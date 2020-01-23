Medicare and More

Lunch and a class on preserving assets will be offered at noon today at La Junta Medicare and More, West Third.

SOCO Photography Show Reception

The Southern Colorado Photography Society and Pueblo City-County Library District will host an opening reception of the 2020 Annual Photography Show on First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Ryals Room, fourth floor, at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The event is free. Support and meet many local photographers and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Blood Drive



La Junta Community/Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Blood Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4 in the AVRMC Medical Education Center.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Vitalant Appointment Center at (800) 365-0006, ext. 2; or sign up online at vitalant.org, site code #0152; or contact Sylvia Douglass at 719.384.2000 or sdouglass@tbkbank.com

Cripple Creek Trip

The American Legion Post #9 and La Junta Senior Center trip to Cripple Creek has been rescheduled to Feb. 15.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the La Junta Senior Center, or by contacting Glenn Parker, 719-940-9222, or Leon Davis, 719-853-6683. There are only a few seats left on the bus. Departure time from Senior Center is 8 a.m. Departure from Cripple Creek for return trip is 4 p.m.

Chamber seeks LJ 2020 photo for membership plaques



Calling all photographers, amateur photographers and community members. The search for the 2020 photo that will appear on The La Junta Chamber of Commerce membership plaques is underway.

The chamber is looking for a photo that spotlights La Junta. Entries can be submitted via email to info@lajuntachamber.com or you can private message your photo to the chamber's Facebook page.

Submissions will be accepted until end of business day, Feb. 24. Include your name when submitting your entries. There will be an album on the chamber Facebook page of all entries submitted. Photo must be yours to submit.

School board meeting rescheduled

The January La Junta School Board meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday. There will be a work session beginning at 6 p.m with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

Hunter's Education Class

The La Junta Police Department will host/sponsor a Hunter's Education Class on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Feb. 1, from 6-9 p.m. at the La Junta Senior Center.

There is no charge for the class. To register, go to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, or contact Police Chief Todd Quick at 719-384-2525.

International Foods Night

International Foods Night at Otero Junior College is scheduled for Feb. 27.

The event is sponsored by OJC’s International Relations Organization and will be held in the Jim Rizzuto Banquet Hall.

Sodexo works with the organization to provide a menu showcasing dishes from cultures represented by OJC students. Members of the organization will present a variety of fun and interesting acts and will be servers at the occasion.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale from Thursday. Contact OJC for more information.

Free legal clinic at La Junta library

A free legal clinic for people who have no attorney will be featured from 2-3 p.m. of the second Thursday of each month.

By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders.

LJ Chamber of Commerce 119th Banquet

La Junta Chamber of Commerce's 119th Annual Banquet will be held on Monday at the Otero Junior College Rizzuto Banquet Room. The event will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 each, $60 for two, or you can sponsor a table for $235.

Grief support group meetings



Arkansas Valley Hospice Inc.'s grief support group is planning to meet on the following days:

Second Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. Group is held at Arkansas Valley Hospice Office. (La Junta).

Third Tuesday of the month, 10:30 a.m. Group is held at Bent County Health Care Center Conference room. (Las Animas).

Last Thursday of the month, 3 p.m. Group is held at Cottonwood Ridge Assisted Living Facility (Rocky Ford).

Call for volunteers

The La Junta Literacy Project is seeking community volunteers to tutor children in grades 1-4 who are reading below grade level. The tutoring program will end on Thursday. However, volunteers will still be needed for the Spring Semester.

There are a variety of grade levels, days and times to volunteer.

Contact Carolyn Miller at 468-9493 for more information.

Donate used sports equipment to Swink

The town of Swink accepts donations of previously used sports equipment, including cleats, shoes, pants, pads, etc.

In turn, those items will be given to anyone in need of equipment who comes into the recreation department. For more information, call 384-7155 or stop by town hall, at Third and Columbia streets.

Save the date

The new Otero Junior College Ag Program building remodel project is close to completion.

The OJC Ag Program will hold a Business After Hours on March 12, from 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy some great food, meet the staff, and see what OJC's Ag Program has to offer.