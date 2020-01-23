The Swink High School boys basketball team played twice at the Lions Den last week, winning one game and losing one.

On Thursday, the Lions picked up their first win of the season as they defeated Rye, 56-43. On Friday, Swink lost to Crowley County, 66-48.

Swink 56, Rye 43

The Lions had a slim 14-12 lead after the first quarter, they increased the lead to 29-22 at halftime and to 43-34 after the third quarter. Swink pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunderbolts 13-9.

Three Lions scored in double figures. Ian Kersey led the team with 24 points, followed by Eli Suiters with 14 and Clay Roweth with 12.

Hayden Polk led Rye with 16 points and Michael Valdez scored 15.

"It was a big win on Thursday," said Swink coach Curt Lewis. "I was super proud to get that monkey off our back and get a win. They battled hard. They started and finished the game well and played solid all the way through."

Crowley County 66, Swink 48

Crowley County took a 15-11 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers outscored the Lions 15-10 in the second quarter to extend the lead to 30-21 at halftime. Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter with Crowley County leading 42-33 at the end of the period.

Swink pulled within a six-point deficit early in the fourth, however, Crowley County outscored the Lions 22-15 in the period.

Roweth led the Lions with 14 points.

TiQuan Williams led all scorers with 24 points and Nick Aguilar scored 18.

"Crowley is a good squad and we battled them close," Lewis said. "It was a 6-8-point game, and it kind of got away from us in the last few minutes. We're growing and we're getting better day-by-day."

Crowley County hosted Holly on Saturday

The Chargers faced Holly at Charger Gym on Saturday.

What's next

Swink (1-8, 1-5 Santa Fe League) will host Rocky Ford on Friday.

"It will be a good ball game," Lewis said. "This is the second time we played them and they got us the first time. We're quite a bit better now than we were the first time. We have to come ready to work, stay together, rebound the ball, play defense and let the offense flow from there."

Crowley County (7-2, 5-0) will host Las Animas on Friday and Hoehne on Saturday.

Swink 56, Rye 43

Rye — Valdez 6 0-0 15, Benz 4 0-0 9, Godinez 0 0-0 0, Buford 0 0-0 0, Polk 8 0-0 16, Donlan 1 0-0 2, Rahl 0 1-4 1. Total 19 1-4 43.

3-point goals — Valdez 3, Benz 1.

Swink — Roweth 3 4-4 12, Kersey 9 3-3 24, Holland 0 0-0 0, N. Paolucci 0 4-8 4, Suiters 4 3-4 14, Zumwalt 0 2-2 2, Proctor 0 0-0 0, Carroll 0 0-0 0. Total 16 16-21 56.

3-point goals — Kersey 3, Suiters 3, Roweth 2.

Rye 12 10 12 9 — 43

Swink 14 15 14 13 — 56

Fouls — Rye 17, Swink 8. Fouled out — Buford. Technical foul — Donlan.

Crowley County 66, Swink 48

Crowley County — Ni. Aguilar 7 2-2 18, Williams 11 2-4 24, Suarez 4 0-0 9, Na. Aguilar 0 2-2 2, T. McNeal 3 1-6 7, R. McNeal 1 0-0 2, Gump 0 0-0 0, Accord 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Froman 0 0-0 0, McLelland 2 0-0 4. Total 29 7-14 66.

3-point goals — Ni. Aguilar 2, Suarez 1.

Swink — Roweth 5 4-5 14, Kersey 4 0-0 9, Holland 0 0-0 0, N. Paolucci 1 2-4 5, Suiters 3 0-0 7, Zumwalt 3 1-1 7, Carale 0 0-0 0, Proctor 3 0-1 6, Carroll 0 0-0 0, Miner 0 0-0 0, J. Paolucci 0 0-0 0. Total 19 7-11 48.

3-point goals — Kersey 1, N. Paolucci 1, Suiters 1.

Crowley County 15 15 12 22 — 66

Swink 11 10 12 15 — 48

Fouls — Crowley County 13, Swink 15. Fouled out — Zumwalt.

