Willard “Dub” Couch, 90, of Rocky Ford, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Pioneer Health Care Center, Rocky Ford. Arrangements are pending with Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
