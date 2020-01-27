Dr. Rojina Pant joins Corwin Cardiology

Full-time heart specialty care has returned to Centura Health St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center with the addition in January of cardiologist Dr. Rojina Pant to the medical staff at Corwin Cardiology. The clinic now is providing cardiology care five days a week.

St. Mary-Corwin plans to formally welcome Pant, as well as celebrate the one-year anniversary of Corwin Cardiology, at an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 in the main lobby of the hospital just outside the cardiology clinic.

Refreshments will be served, and information and tours of the clinic will be available.

Corwin Cardiology is a partnership that was developed between St. Mary-Corwin and Colorado Springs Cardiology in February 2019. In its first year, the clinic has proven to expand access to cardiology care in the Pueblo community. Prior to Pant’s arrival, CSC cardiologists staffed the clinic three days a week.

Pant has board certification in internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, vascular interpretation and cardiology disease, as well as previous experience at Faith Regional Physician Services, LLC, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Her training and experience will enhance the advanced cardiology techniques and technologies already being utilized at the clinic.

Dr. Anna-Maria De Costa

joins radiation oncology team

The state-of-the-art Dorcy Cancer Center and the opportunity to work with a dedicated team of caregivers and support staff at Centura Health–St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center brought Dr. Anna-Maria De Costa to Pueblo.

De Costa, of the Pueblo Radiation Oncology clinic, joined the hospital’s radiation oncology team in July 2019. She serves patients at the Dorcy Cancer Center alongside Dr. John Stageberg, radiation oncologist.

By adding De Costa, as well as a new TrueBeam linear accelerator — the cancer center’s third — that will start being used Feb. 3 to treat cancer patients, the hospital is making radiation oncology a priority.

The TrueBeam system is an advanced medical linear accelerator — or radiotherapy and radiosurgery treatment system — capable of fast and precise image-guided radiotherapy. The technology, from Varian Medical Systems, was engineered to deliver high doses with tremendous accuracy, narrowly targeting tumors and minimizing exposure of the surrounding healthy tissues and organs.

Originally from Charleston, S.C., De Costa earned her M.D. and Ph.D. from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Local agent leads in

new policies sold

Reid Weber of Pueblo led the Colorado General Office of the New York Life Insurance Company New Organization agents in life insurance policies sold in 2019. The New Organization is comprised of agents in their first three years with the company throughout the entire state, making up a group of over 100 representatives.

Weber is a registered representative with the organization working with clients in areas such as life insurance protection, employee benefits, investments and retirement planning. He began with New York Life in 2017. He is a graduate of South High School and Colorado State University-Pueblo.

