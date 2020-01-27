Steve Salazar, regional manager for Cricket Wireless, was visiting his new La Junta store on Thursday and also spent some time touring the community.

For example, he enjoyed a tour of the Koshare Indian Museum hosted by Jeremy Manyik.

“I love La Junta,” said Salazar. “People are so friendly here. They are glad to see us. I like to talk to people.”



He explained the services Cricket has to offer at its new satellite store in La Junta.

“We sell phones and accessories,” he said, “in addition to services. We will work with any phone you have, or sell you an iPhone or Android. The difference in the iPhone and the Android is that you use a memory chip in the Android.”

With an adapter, the chip may be read into a computer.



“We take pride in our customer service,” said Salazar. “Soraya Arellano and Victoria Perez will be here to serve you.”

Salazar has satellite Cricket stores in Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Canon City, Lafayette, Trinidad, Alamosa and now La Junta. He likes the smaller town locations because the competition is not so fierce and the costs are more reasonable.



Salazar has been with Cricket since 2000. Cricket is a subsidiary of American Telephone and Telegraph. He likes the current location of the new store because it is near Walmart.

“The traffic is good,” said Salazar.

Salazar currently lives in Westminster, but also has a place in Pueblo to shorten the trips to the satellite stores. He has three sons and a daughter, and three grandchildren. Salazar was born in Pueblo and obtained his master's degree in business from Colorado University in Boulder.

