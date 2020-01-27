FBI Safe Streets fugitives continue to be arrested at a rate near 95%.

Following the recent apprehension of Cesar Arias and Jesse Gonzales-Carmona, Isidore DeHerrera, 38, wanted on a no-bond nationwide extradition warrant and listed in Friday's Safe Streets roundup, was taken into custody the following day.

After Officer Brandon Victor developed information on the whereabouts of DeHerrera, fellow officers responded to assist, surrounding the house.

As DeHerrera refused to exit, the home's door was breached. Inside, DeHerrera, along with a female, Ashley P. Ellis, 31, were observed in the living room. As Ellis also was the subject of a warrant, she also was arrested.

"There was a cute bulldog pup, and since he was the only one there without a warrant, he was left to a friend’s care, said Capt. Tom Rummel."

Criminal mischief

"Domingo" is suspected of puncturing four tires of a vehicle belonging to a Buffalo Bar patron he earlier tried to goad into a fight.

The damage, which totaled $350, was reported Sunday, a day after "Domingo" was unsuccessful in his attempt to engage the vehicle owner in an altercation before being told to leave the establishment, which is in the 400 block of West Northern Avenue.

At another establishment, Spectators East in the 1000 block of Constitution Road, a woman is suspected of causing $800 in damage to a glass door Saturday.

Also on Saturday, a 1999 Honda parked in the 1300 block of Lakeview Avenue sustained $700 in unspecified damage.

On Friday, Zarek E. Saiz, 20, and Sean W. Trujillo, 25, were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief after reportedly using a bat and a rock to break out multiple windows of a black Honda that rolled into a Ford belonging to one of the suspects. As Trujillo then stole items out of the Honda's glove box, he also was charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

Auto theft

A light green 1999 Toyota Avalon valued at $3,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 100 block of Francisco Lane. In addition to tools, $500 in cash was inside the car at the time of the theft.

A silver 2013 Kia, valued at $30,000 and reported stolen Friday from the 2200 block of East 12th Street, was subsequently recovered. In connection with the theft, Shanna L. Dunham, 44, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first degree criminal trespass.

Bicycle theft

Four bicycles, valued at $900, were reported stolen from the 800 block of Belmont Avenue Friday.

Arrests

Rochelle Y. Quintana, 24, was arrested Friday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $500 bail.

Tristan C. Wyatt, 29, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $350 bail.

Desiree A. Gomez, 32, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $2,500 bail.

Isaiah M. Trujillo, 19, of the 1100 block of Carteret Avenue, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for identity theft.

Wayne C. Moore, 44, of the 1200 block of Amarillo Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular eluding, and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Devin D. Thomas, 44, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a felony warrant for second-degree assault in jail-bodily fluid, and booked into jail in lieu of $4,000 bail. He also was placed on a court hold.

Jose C. Martinez, 40, of South Thoreau Place in Pueblo West, was arrested Friday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant, and placed on a parole hold.

Jennifer L. Witte, 29, of the 1100 block of West 11th Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant, and placed on a parole hold.

Christopher J. Romero, 29, no specified address and in custody, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault-peace officer/bodily fluids, with no bail set.

Jessica A. Apodaca, 29, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a no-bond parole hold.

Shawn A. Bellis, 65, of Aurora, was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony driving under the influence. He posted $10,000 bail and was released from jail.

Angela D. Roy, 33, of the 2000 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. She posted $10,000 bail and was released from jail.

Julian D. Trujillo, 36, of the 500 block of Iroquois Road, was arrested Friday on a no-bond parole hold.

Kenneth G. Webster, 48, of the 2400 block of Dahlia Lane, was arrested Friday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Michael C. Flaherty, 38, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $3,000 bail.

Paul Panagopoulus Jr. 39, of the 1000 block of West 17th Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Edward R. Apodaca, 52, of the 40 block of Calhoun Road, was arrested Friday on two no-bond contempt of court warrants, and on a failure to appear warrant.

Suki J. Vega, 33, of the 1400 block of Stone Avenue, was arrested Sunday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.



Jeremy S. Ventura, 24, of the 1900 block of West 12th Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Rita M. Valdez, 21, of the 2300 block of West 12th Street, was arrested Sunday on two no-bond contempt of court warrants, one of a felony nature.



Lance J. McNichols, 25, of the 200 block of Washington Street, was arrested Sunday on two contempt of court warrants, which carry total bail of $7,500. He also had a warrant for third degree assault.



Robert S. Allen, 38, of the 500 block of East 13th Street, was arrested Saturday on a felony warrant for contempt of court, which carries $2,500 bail.



Dominic R. Gonzales, 26, of the 2300 block of West 17th Street, was arrested Saturday on two felony fugitive of justice warrants, which carry total bail of $3,500, and on a failure to appear warrant, which carries $1,000 bail.

Tami M. Hall, 43, of the 1400 block of 27¾ Lane, was arrested Saturday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $500 bail.

David N. Gurule Jr., 38, of the 0-100 block of Amaranth Court, was arrested Saturday on two failure to appear warrants, one of a felony nature, with a total bail of $3,500 bail. He also had a contempt of court warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Michael A. Gonzales, 35, of an unspecified address on Mahren Avenue, was arrested Saturday on fugitive of justice and failure to appear warrants, which carry $2,500 total bail, and on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly caused reckless injury.

Sonia Mendoza, 32, of Lamar, was arrested Sunday on a felony failure to appear warrant. She posted $1,000 bail and was released from jail.

Dennis B. Smith, 45, of an unspecified address on East 11th Street, was arrested Sunday on two no-bond warrants, for contempt of court and harassment by phone/threats-obscene.

Steven A. Vigil, 26, of the 1100 block of North Lacrosse Avenue, was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant, which carries $9,086 bail.

James D. Kelly, 29, of the 1200 block of Brown Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass, with no bail set, and on two probation revocation warrants, one of a felony nature, which carry $5,000 total bail.

