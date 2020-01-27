The Pueblo School District 60 All City Middle and High School Honor Orchestra Concert, staged Jan. 16 at Central High School, brought together young performers selected via an audition process or teacher recommendation.

The students spent the day leading up to the showcase rehearsing with middle school band directors, as well as this year's guest clinician and conductor, Timothy Hsu, of Colorado State University-Pueblo.



The middle school orchestra, nearly 40 members in size, showcased the talents of students from Corwin International Magnet School, Craver Middle School, Pueblo Academy of Arts, and Roncalli STEM Academy.

The high school orchestra featured 25 players from Centennial, Central, Pueblo County, Rye, and South high schools.



"This was an exciting event, as it has been several years since we have had a high school all city orchestra, and even longer with a middle school all city orchestra," said D60 Fine Arts and Gifted and Talented Specialist Cindy Smith. "We are at a point now with a growing number of orchestra programs in Pueblo that we can offer a high-level, honors experience for our string students."



