City Council heard testimony late into the night Monday from the public regarding the final vote on an agreement with Black Hills Energy that the utility proposed to the city in hopes of staying on as Pueblo’s energy provider.

A total of nine people had appeared before City Council to give their opinion on the agreement by press time. Six employees of Black Hills, including Vance Crocker, the vice president of Colorado electric operations for Black Hills, had spoken in favor of the agreement, while three members of Bring Power Home 2020 had spoken in opposition, and more people in opposition were scheduled to still give testimony.

Residents packed council chambers for the meeting and discussion, leaving it at capacity for much of the night.

The highlights of the pact proposed by Black Hills includes the utility agreeing not to seek an increase in base electric rates before Jan. 1, 2025; Black Hills cooperating with the city to accomplish the city’s goal of becoming a 100% renewable energy municipality by 2035; and Black Hills, before Dec. 31, 2022, issuing a request for proposals for renewable electric generation in an aggregate amount of up to 200 megawatts, which the utility estimates would result in an anticipated savings of between $117 million to $284 million for ratepayers over 20 years.

The agreement was amended by Black Hills officials when council considered it on first reading Jan. 13 to include a caveat that the city could still put to voters a ballot question asking whether the city should break away from Black Hills and municipalize its electric operations. Crocker said Black Hills would honor the agreement through an election, but it would be voided if voters choose to municipalize.

Council on Monday night advanced on first reading an ordinance to submit to voters a ballot question in a special election May 5 that would terminate the city’s franchise agreement with Black Hills and make amendments to the City Charter authorizing the Pueblo Board of Water Works to operate a water and electric enterprise.

Council will take up that ordinance on a final vote at its meeting Feb. 10.

