Following well over an hour of public testimony and an impassioned plea from Councilman Mark Aliff, council members tabled a proposed agreement Black Hills Energy offered to the city in hopes of staying on as Pueblo's energy provider. The decision was made to allow more time for negotiations between the city and the utility.

The deal council tabled still would have allowed the city to ask voters to decide on municipalization in a special election, but Aliff called the agreement bad, labeling it as political propaganda, and said Black Hills can do better by offering reduced rates in addition to freezing them.

"The one thing that really bothers me with this is Black Hills Energy is willing to give us concessions of what they quote of over $300 million, but not one cent of that $300 million is for rate reductions," Aliff said in front of a packed council chambers full of Black Hills employees and members of the group Bring Power Home 2020. "The reason we're here is, the community wants reduced rates. The whole process has been focused in on reduced rates. Nothing in this agreement has anything, in my opinion, to do with reducing rates."

Aliff also said that if council accepted the agreement, negotiations with Black Hills would be over.

"These negotiations should continue until March when it's the drop-dead time to put a question on the ballot," Aliff said. "It's ludicrous to think that this is the final offer, that this is the only way it's going to be."

Council voted 4-2 in favor of tabling the agreement, with Dennis Flores and Ed Brown casting no votes. Councilman Larry Atencio was excused from the meeting after recently undergoing a medical procedure.

The highlights of the pact Black Hills proposed to the city included the utility agreeing not to seek an increase in base electric rates before Jan. 1, 2025; Black Hills cooperating with the city to accomplish the city’s goal of becoming a 100% renewable energy municipality by 2035; and Black Hills, before Dec. 31, 2022, issuing a request for proposals for renewable electric generation in an aggregate amount of up to 200 megawatts, which the utility estimates would result in an anticipated savings of between $117 million to $284 million for ratepayers over 20 years.

The agreement was amended by Black Hills officials when council considered it on first reading Jan. 13 to include a provision that the city could still put to voters a ballot question asking whether the city should break away from Black Hills and municipalize its electric operations. If voters decided against municipalization and kept Black Hills in place, the agreement would still have been honored by the utility.

A total of 20 individuals gave testimony to council members about their opinion of the agreement before council ultimately voted to table it.

Six employees from Black Hills spoke in favor of the deal, including Vance Crocker, the vice president of Colorado electric operations for Black Hills.

“There really is nothing for the city to lose by accepting these significant commitments by Black Hills Energy,” Crocker said after touting the benefits the agreement would provide the city.

Members of the local group Bring Power Home 2020 who have been fierce advocates for the city divorcing from Black Hills packed council chambers for the public hearing on the agreement.

A total of 14 individuals spoke in opposition to the pact, and several of them asked that the deal be tabled.

David Cockrell, a leader of Bring Power Home 2020, said many of the things in the agreement are things that already are in place or have been agreed to, and there are loopholes involved. He said he and his fellow group members have doubts about the ability of Black Hills to accomplish the initiatives they laid out.

Council on Monday night advanced on first reading an ordinance to submit to voters a ballot question in a special election May 5 that would terminate the city’s franchise agreement with Black Hills and make amendments to the City Charter authorizing the Pueblo Board of Water Works to operate a water and electric enterprise.

Council will take up that ordinance on a final vote at its meeting Feb. 10.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy