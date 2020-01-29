The La Junta Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards at the 119th Annual Banquet in the Otero Junior College Jim Rizzuto Banquet Room on Monday evening.

Serving as master of ceremonies, adding humor and keeping things moving, was Ron Davis.

This year, the Chamber decided to make two major presentations: Community Service Awards to an individual, which went to Jerry Gonzales; and a group, which was Clean Valley Recycling.



Bob Fowler, a past recipient of the Community Service Award, made this year’s presentation to Jerry Gonzales, who has his own painting business but makes it his job to take care of all things La Junta, whether it is painting the City Park Gazebo twice at no cost to the city, painting the Locomotive 1024 whenever it needs touching up, or helping an elderly person by painting a room. Gonzales did not show up to receive the award, because it embarrasses him to be recognized and thanked. He has also received the Sunshine Award at the Wake-Up Breakfast, but could not be tricked into being there to receive that one, either.



Mary Sue Nicklos presented the Group Community Service Award to Clean Valley Recycling, which has been recognized as the best community-run 501c3 nonprofit recycling, reuse, re-purpose organization in the state. Nicklos pointed out one of the major reasons for the honor: CVR has diverted 30 semi-truckloads from going into our landfill. The CVR has expanded to fill the old Swink Sugar Factory building, which they lease from the Hanagans. In this building, they sort the plastics, metals and paper into bundles that can be sold to recyclers, but they also receive electronics, building materials, paint, anything that can be re-used. They have a shelf of books for rereading, but they also have a machine to take out the bindings so the paper can be recycled. They had four tables of volunteers at the banquet to celebrate when the award was given.



Lewis Bolt was named Business of the Year, with Mark Paper sending a personal message to the Chamber, read aloud by Christina Tozzi. With his customary dry humor, Paper wondered why the chamber had not named it business of the year before. The company has expanded from 26 original employees to more than 200 now, and Paper expressed his thanks to the partnership with the City of La Junta, which has turned out well for both parties.

The Ag Award, presented by Lee Bachlet, publisher of the Ag Journal, went to Phillip Chavez, a young farmer who has initiated many progressive improvements to farming in the region through Diamond A Farms who also is a proponent of the growing hemp industry. Chavez is a leader in conservation and water quality studies through his association as a board member of Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.



DeBourgh Manufacturing received the Tiger Resources for Youth Family First Award for its steadfast support of such TRY activities as the Toy Bowl, to which they have been the biggest contributor for the past two years (close runner-up is Lewis Bolt). The award was presented by Angela Ayala, to whom Gayle Eveatt is passing off the presenter role. Jorgen Salo accepted for DeBourgh. TRY continues its work with the youth of La Junta, handed down through the years since 1986, when the group was formed by Bob Murphy, Mike Cronin and Paula DeLeon as TRY Task Resources for Youth. They sponsor the luminarias on Christmas Eve on the city park wall, the Toy Bowl (collecting for Christmas toys and food for families), school and community food drives, after prom parties, back to school swim party and summer movies. Their good partners are the businesses which support La Junta.



Outgoing Chamber President Gordon French took the stage to make a series of awards and introduce the new president and new members of the board. Volunteer of the Year Award went to Glenn Parker, ever-present promoter of special funds and Christmas Shoeboxes for children, always there to help the chamber on any project. Special recognition went to Past President Randall Roberson and retiring board member Adam Nevland. New members of the chamber board are Mickie Lewis-Gemici, Amy Grajeda, Julie Worley and Matthew McIntyre.



French passed the gavel to 2020 Chamber of Commerce President Mickie Lewis-Gemici, who also is the area representative of the Small Business Development Commission. Although the gavel was too heavy for her, the job certainly will not be. Lewis-Gemici is a well-spoken proponent for all things La Junta who is looking forward to a banner year of positive change.



Entertainment was jazz provided by the newly formed Otero Junior College jazz band.



bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com