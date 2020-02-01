CANON CITY — Colorado’s premier swing band After Midnight is set to perform at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Canon City High School, 1313 College Ave.

Fremont County Community Concert Association is host to the jazz band led by award winning clarinetist Roger Campbell. The band is the only sextet featured in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame at Red Rocks.

The group of musicians has performed hundreds of concerts around the country since the band formed in 1997. After Midnight’s sound and style is modeled after the Benny Goodman Sextet with a “sophisticated and vintage vibe,” according to a press release.

After Midnight's repertoire incorporates music from Goodman, Artie Shaw, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. In addition to Campbell’s clarinet, the band features vibraphone, piano, bass, guitar and drums.

Cost to attend the concert is $20 at the door. Reduced price season memberships are available for $35 for After Midnight and two other concerts.

Students up to age 18 are admitted free of charge. For details, log onto www.fremontcountyconcerts.org or call 8719-275-0144.

