indieDwell, the Boise, Idaho-based company that will be opening a large facility in Pueblo and committing to employing over 150 workers, has named a familiar face in the Pueblo area to lead the new facility.

Ron Francis, a 30-year veteran of the manufacturing industry, has been tabbed by indieDwell to helm the company's Pueblo factory.

"Ron's manufacturing experience, commitment to the community and connections with important community partners makes him the perfect person to lead this new venture," Pete Gombert, indieDwell co-founder and executive chairman, said in a statment.

Francis spent 20 years in the manufacturing sector in Europe, then spent the past 14 years with manufacturing plants in Pueblo most recently at pewag Chain. Francis also is a former board member of the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation and was a founding member of the Pueblo Manufacturing Group, now called Southern Colorado Manufacturing Group.

"indieDwell made a great choice hiring Ron as Ron possesses the skill, knowledge and leadership ability that will enable indieDwell to thrive in Pueblo," said Jeff Shaw, CEO of PEDCO.

PEDCO is providing indieDwell with more than $1.5 million in half-cent sales tax economic development funds to open a 100,000-square-foot facility Downtown at 205 N. Elizabeth St — formerly the AG Warehouse.

indieDwell, which manufactures modular affordable housing, has committed to employing a minimum of 171 employees at the new Pueblo warehouse and investing about $13 million in the facility.

Founded in 2016, indieDwell is a modular manufacturer of healthy, durable, energy-efficient, sustainable housing with a stated mission to help solve the country’s affordable housing crisis. The homes are made from recycled shipping containers.

It offers three different sizes of energy-efficient, sustainable housing units, including a a 320-square-foot design, a 640-square-foot space, and 960-square-foot homes with a number of different floor plan configurations. The cost of the homes range from $55,000 up to $120,000.

Production at the Pueblo indieDwell facility is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year. indieDwell will be hosting a public welcoming event at the new facility in late spring.

