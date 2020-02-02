Lindsay and Tyler Graham of Cheraw are happy to announce the birth of their son Huxlee Andrew Graham, born on Jan. 27 at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Awaiting him at home is his sister, Tayler Graham, four years old.
His grandparents are Loyd and Robin Broce of Cheraw and Chris and Susan Graham of Colorado Springs. Great-grandmother is Martha Graham of Indianola, Louisiana.
Oh, Baby!
