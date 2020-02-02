The city has taken another step to clear the way for the development of a new hotel along the Riverwalk.

City Council this week unanimously voted to amend zoning restrictions for where the hotel will be located at 150 Central Main St., changing the zoning from a government-use district to a Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo-use district. The rezoning is necessary so that the property containing about 15,760 square-feet can be developed into a hotel.

The site used to be where the old police annex building was located, and the city demolished that building last year so that a hotel can be built there.

Last year, the city approved a deal to sell the land at 150 Central Main St. to Pueblo TX Hotels LLC.

The site had an appraised value of $256,000, and the city sold the property to Pueblo TX Hotels for $315,000 after the city issued a request for proposal for the purchase of the site. Pueblo TX Hotels was one of two bidders.

Pueblo TX Hotels has owned and operated the Courtyard by Marriot Downtown since September 2017

City officials said TX Hotels are working with Marriot International and Hilton Worldwide to select the best brand fit for the Pueblo market.

Pueblo TX Hotels is planning to construct an eight-story, 110-130 room hotel that will include a restaurant, lounge, outdoor patio/balcony, an indoor pool/Jacuzzi and other amenities.

There hasn't been a site plan submitted to the city at this time. Development plans are required to be submitted for review and approval by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission prior to a building permit being issued.

City Attorney Dan Kogovsek said at council's meeting that Pueblo TX Hotels and the city have signed a contract and the parties are working with the title company to set a closing date, which he expects to happen very soon.

According to the agreement with the city, the company will have three years to complete development of the hotel and have it ready for occupancy after closing.

Larry Williams, a representative of Pueblo TX Hotels, has said that the hotel will cost about $18 million; generate about $376,000 in occupancy and sales taxes and $170,000 in property taxes the first year; and will have a payroll of 30-35 individuals, which would result in about $96,000 in payroll taxes.

"We feel this hotel will be very successful," Williams said to city officials when the deal to sell the property was finalized in 2019.

