CANON CITY — Colorado Department of Corrections officials are handling the scene of a plane crash which occurred near the East Canon Prison Complex Sunday afternoon not far from the Fremont County Airport.

At 1:58pm an emergency call came in about the crash, said Annie Skinner, DOC spokeswoman.

“At this time the scene has been secured by the Colorado Department of Corrections with assistance from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is on their way to the scene,” Skinner said.

“ At this time, we do not have any confirmation about who was on board the plane nor the extent of injuries,” she said.

No other details were provided.

