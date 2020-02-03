The La Junta High School boys basketball team played a pair of Tri-Peaks League games last weekend, defeating James Irwin 45-33 Friday at Tiger Gym, and it scored a 48-37 road win against Florence on Saturday.

The wins snapped a four-game losing streak.

La Junta 45, James Irwin 33

The Tigers got off to a good start against James Irwin, leading 14-8 after the first quarter. Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter with La Junta leading 26-20 at halftime.

The Tigers outscored the Jaguars 17-8 in the third quarter to increase their lead to 43-28.

The fourth quarter was very low scoring with James Irwin scoring five points and the Tigers two.

Two Tigers scored in double figures. Leading the way was Thomas Garcia, who scored 17 points including five 3-point baskets. Chance Oquist was next with 16.

Jalen Higgs led the Jaguars with 14 points.

"We definitely needed to win that game," said LJ coach Greg Lovato. "We gave up the ball quite a bit, but we hit some good shots, played hard and rebounded well."

La Junta 48, Florence 37

The Tigers took a 9-1 lead after the first quarter. Both teams scored 15 points in the second and La Junta led 24-16 at halftime.

The Tigers extended the lead to 37-24 after the third quarter. The Huskies outscored the Tigers 13-11 in the fourth quarter.

Garcia again led La Junta in scoring, this time with 23 points. He connected on five threes and he was 6-6 from the free throw line. Owen Busetti led the Huskies with 11 points.

What's next

La Junta (6-9, 4-4 Tri-Peaks) will host Buena Vista on Friday.

"It will be a tough game, but it will be at home," Lovato said. "We just have to be ready to play."

The JV game will be at 4 p.m. and the C team at 5:30 p.m. at the intermediate school gym. The varsity plays at 7 p.m. at Tiger Gym.

La Junta 45, James Irwin 33.

James Irwin — Curran-Velasco 2 0-0 4, Gallegos 0 3-4 3, Fonoimoana 2 0-0 4, Ha. Hanson 0 0-0 0, Higgs 5 3-4 14, Brice 2 0-3 4, He. Hanson 1 1-2 4, Chapell 0 0-0 0. Total 12 7-13 33.

3-point goals — He. Hanson 1, Higgs 1.

La Junta — Garcia 6 0-0 17, Frankmore 1 0-0 3, Alatorre 1 2-2 4, Johnston 2 1-2 5, Oquist 6 4-5 16, Blair 0 0-0 0, Torrez 0 0-0 0, Bensley 0 0-0 0. Total 16 7-9 45.

3-point goals — Garcia 5, Frankmore 1.

James Irwin 8 12 8 5 — 33

La Junta 14 12 17 2 — 45

Fouls — James Irwin 10, La Junta 16. Fouled out — Blair.

La Junta 48, Florence 37

La Junta — Garcia 23, Oquist 9, Frankmore 6, Johnston 4, Blair 3, Romero 3. Total 48.

Florence — Busetti 11, Cornell 8, Phillips 8, Kincade 3, Sullivan 3, Aparicio 2, Bright 2. Total 37

La Junta 9 15 13 11 — 48

Florence 1 15 8 13 — 37

khamrick@ljtdmail.com