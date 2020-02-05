The Family Restaurants Inc. owned Village Inn locations will not be closing, and that includes the La Junta location.

American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, the parent company of both the Village Inn and Bakers Square brands filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. This filing and subsequent closing of 6 corporately owned Village Inn locations in Colorado does not affect Family Restaurants Inc. directly. Family Restaurants Inc. is the franchise owner of ten Village Inn restaurants. Family Restaurants Inc. is a financially independent, privately owned company and we are not part of American Blue Ribbon Holdings, Inc.’s financial reorganization. The Family Restaurants Inc. owned Village Inn locations will not be closing. Family Restaurants Inc. remains strong, independent, and financially profitable.

We will continue to strive to offer the best food, atmosphere and hospitality to our guests in the mostly small communities in which we are located. This focus on hospitality has served us well for over 40 years and will continue as we move into this next decade. Family Restaurants is committed to operating with integrity and honor to meet our commitments to our family of staff, customers, our vendors, and our communities.