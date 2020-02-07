BIRTHS

Fortner: Born to Megan and Michael Fortner, Pueblo, a daughter, Feb. 5 at Parkview Medical Center.

Lerma: Born to Monica Gonzalez Reza and Naul Lerma, Pueblo, a son, Feb. 5 at Parkview Medical Center.

Martinez: Born to Lisa and Joseph Martinez, Denver, formerly of Pueblo, a son, Feb. 5 at Sky Ridge Medical Center, Denver.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

Feb. 7

Porter: Vernon S. Porter, 84. Montgomery & Steward.

Feb. 6

Duncan: Karen Rae Duncan, 56. Roselawn.

Feb. 4

Gallegos: Dennis J. "Clown" Gallegos, 81. T.G. McCarthy.

Holderman: Judith Elaine Holderman, 71. Imperial.

Feb. 3

Arellano: Sandra Arellano, 62. Romero.

Jan. 22

Krumanocker: James R. Krumanocker, 69. Colorado Springs Crematory, Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS

Bryant: Kenneth Ray Bryant, 63, Colorado Springs, formerly of Pueblo, Jan. 20. Angelus, Colorado Springs.

CAMARILLO, CALIF.

Archuletta: Tomas Abel Archuletta, 78, Camarillo, Calif., formerly of Pueblo, Dec. 18, 2019. SoCal Cremations, Van Nuys, California.