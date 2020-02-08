Here are Keller Williams new agents:

Chris Harris, 766-0042, chris.harris@kw.com.

Monica Carruth, 251-0389, monicacarruth@kw.com.

Richard Ringler, 733-7956, pueblorick@kw.com.

Lisa White, 250-6761, coloradolisawhite@kw.com.

Tammy Borcic, 250-1446 tborcic@kw.com.

Pulse Real Estate Group Agents of the Month for December are: first place, Scott Coddington; and second place, Ray Catulli.

Agents of the Month of January are: first place, Ray Catulli; and second place, Scott Coddington.

Rocky Mountain Realty Agents of the Month for January are: first place, Tracy Bastian; second place, Team Familia, (Ed Vigil and Michelle Gonzales); and third place, Toby Villanueva.

Pueblo Home Realty Agents of the Month for January are: Lister of the Month, Amanda Oliver; and Salesperson of the Month: Cris Salerno.













